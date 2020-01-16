advertisement

This year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, will begin in a few days with a brand new year of indie filmmaking.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival is just a few days after washing up in snow-covered Park City, Utah, and it’s killing a brand new year of indie filmmaking (and a lot of television with the expansion of the festival’s indie episode section) get excited about. As always, dozens of feature films, short offers and technologically influenced experiences take place at the annual festival, and although there is a lot to see, we have looked at the lineup to find the ones we are most looking forward to checking out.

From recurring filmmakers like Dee Rees, Sean Durkin, David France, Janicza Bravo and Miranda July to new names like Radha Blank, Ekwa Msangi and Florian Zeller, this year’s festival promises a bevy of great experiences, perhaps even bigger surprises. We can’t wait to see the following:

advertisement

This year’s festival will be held in Park City, Utah from January 23rd to February 2nd. Check out our full coverage of the festival here.

connected

connected

“Bloody nose, empty pockets”

It’s the last night of The Roaring 20s, a pub in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip, and guests and employees alike gather as the waterhole is ready to finally close its doors (right?) The filmmaker’s contribution to the documentary contest comes from the filmmakers -Brothers Bill and Turner Ross, who won the 2015 Sundance Special Jury Prize for Verite Filmmaking for their third part “Western” of their Americana trilogy. The duo has always drawn the line between fiction and fact, and while “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” sounds like another piece of life in the office, you can trust the brothers to have a few tricks up their sleeves. CL

“Boys state”

Boys State Documentary Competition invites viewers to see what they can learn from a group of 17-year-old Texas boys when they fundamentally form their own replicated local, regional, and state governments. The film is won by Jesse Moss, who previously won a prize from the Sundance Special Jury for intuitive filmmaking for his “The Overnighters”, an intimate look at life in the North Dakota oil fields, and Amanda McBaine, who also did this earlier project produced, shot together. The documentary is being produced by the newly founded Concordia Studios, which are focused on documentaries, under the direction of the filmmaker “Inconvenient Truth” (and his Sundance colleague) Davis Guggenheim. CL

“City so real”

Two years after the debut of his acclaimed Starz documentaries “America to Me” in Sundance, director Steve James returns to Park City with another Chicago set story – this time by swapping a suburban high school for a political backdrop. City So Real tracks the 2019 mayor election campaign, which coincided with the trial of a police officer who killed Laquan McDonald, and how the two illustrate a divided city and a divided country. James has a talent for finding the unique aspects of his motives, be it the people who share their lives or how this life defines their hometown, and yet his work never ignores the big picture. “City So Real” is his second foray through episodic documentaries and, given the caliber of his first outing, a must at this year’s festival. – BT

Netflix

“Dick Johnson is dead”

For nonfiction fans, the unveiling of Kirsten Johnson’s “Cameraperson” episode is easily one of the most anticipated films in 2020. Dick Johnson is the filmmaker’s 86-year-old father, a demented psychiatrist who is nearing the end Live through cinematic exploration alongside his talented daughter. The film mixes fantasy and non-fiction, while the duo confronts death by staging its death and bringing it back to life. Johnson said that Variety would be a mix of “Groundhog Day”, Buster Keaton, Jacques Tati and “Jackass”. “As unbelievably funny as it all sounds, it’s hard not to think about the incredibly powerful pictures Johnson made of her demented mother in” Cameraperson “and the way the film tackles the big questions of nonfiction representation In short, don’t assume that this film, supported by Netflix and Megan Ellison, won’t find the same balance between such a profound and entertaining character

“Farewell, dear”

Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi makes her feature film debut with “Farewell Amor”, which follows an alienated Angolan immigrant family in Brooklyn who tries to overcome the emotional distance between them. Father Walter tries to give up an earlier relationship and is supported in the United States by his wife Esther and his young daughter Sylvia, who both have problems adapting to life in a new country. Eventually, they overcome personal and political hurdles as they learn to rely on the muscle memory of Angolan dance to rediscover what they have lost after being separated for so long. The film is a universal immigrant story that shows the unique perspectives of three characters linked by a shared story. It’s an intimate and personal look at the kind of intergenerational story that America has defined from the start. -TO

“The father”

Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”, “Atonement”) and the French playwright Florian Zeller wrote this twisted father-daughter drama together, adapting his hit play and directing it for the first time. (The French adaptation from 2015 was entitled “Floride” and was starring Jean Rochefort). Anthony Hopkins is an aging Londoner who wrestles not only with the caretakers of his daughter (Olivia Colman), but also with his reality. How long will her husband (Rufus Sewell) endure her devotion to her father when he goes into senility? Hopkins and Colman have a lot to do in this moving and unpredictable Oscar-bait drama. -AT THE

“The 40 year old version”

The playwright and screenwriter Radha Blank (“She must have it”, “Empire”) writes, stages and plays the main role in her debut about a New York playwright who decides to reinvent herself and save her artistic voice she knows it: at 40 she becomes a rapper. The film follows its protagonist as she sways between the worlds of New York theater and the hip-hop scene, in places where black women’s voices are often marginalized. When a piece she’s writing finally gets a little boost, she takes a rap demo and considers jeopardizing her voice for professional success. It is the quintessence of an artist who has to deal with either being “sold out” or staying true to herself, but is told about the POV of a protagonist who is rarely seen on screen in a major performance. Recorded on a 35mm black and white film, it is Blank’s love letter to her beloved hometown and to the canon of New York films. The film counts Lena Waithe (“Queen & Slim”) among its producers. -TO

“Hillary”

Even though Hillary Clinton won the referendum with almost 3 million votes, it was repeatedly painted as a polarizing figure. a controversial politician; a person who is plagued by guesswork and scandals. With another presidential election on the horizon, filmmaker Nanette Burstein (“On the Ropes”) wants to find facts from the fiction of a four-part, limited series, which is described as the “comprehensive” chronicle of Clinton’s life and career. Previously unpublished footage from their campaign is interwoven and connects interviews with Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, journalists, opponents and Clinton himself, while the documentaries become the crucial moment for the manager. Our collective fascination with the 2016 elections may make us watch, but what Burstein does with her entry will prove whether Hillary sheds new light on one of the most recognizable female characters in American history. “Hillary” premieres on March 6th on Hulu. – BT

“Kajillionaire”

It’s been nine long years since the author, filmmaker, Instagram writer and iconoclastic woman of her time, Miranda July, last directed (that would be the shockingly fantastic separation drama “The Future” in 2011), and during her tender appearance in Josephine Deckers “Madeline’s Madeline” eased our retreat and reminded us how much the films missed their energy. And now – not a minute too soon – July is finally back with a film of its own: a pirated comedy about two cheaters (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger) who have spent 26 years training their only daughter (Evan Rachel Wood). Be the biggest scam of the world. Anger spreads as the girl sticks to the next family brand (Gina Rodriguez) and begins to reject the choices her parents made for all of them. It’s a tremendously tempting prerequisite for anyone who likes to remember “Matchstick Men”, and there’s no doubt that July will change this story if it filters it through the prism of its own bittersweet imagination. After “The Future” and Juli’s great debut “Me and You and Everyone We Know”, we have every reason to believe that “Kajillionaire” will be an embarrassment to wealth. – DE

Netflix

“The last thing he wanted”

Dee Rees’ Netflix adaptation of the political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” by the author Joan Didion, published in 1996, shows Anne Hathaway as a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 US presidential election to care for her dying father. And in an unusual situation, she inherits his position as an arms dealer for the U.S. government in Central America. Rees refers to a screenplay that she wrote together with Marco Villalobos. Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez and Edi Gathegi round off the stacked supporting cast. The film is expected to premiere on Sundance later this month and released by Netflix later this year. Rees’ first film since Mudbound, which also debuted at Sundance, is another thriller by a filmmaker who knows how to juggle difficult stuff with actors who play against the guy. So there is reason to believe that she did something special here. -TO

“The nest”

Filmmaker Sean Durkin caused a sensation at the Sundance Film Festival in 2011 with his eerie debut “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, which earned him the Dramatic Directing Award and kicked off Elizabeth Olsen’s career. Since then, Durkin has mainly directed television (“Southcliffe”) and produced his friends’ films through her indie collective Borderline Films (“James White”, “Christine”, “The Eyes of My Mother”). Finally Durkin returns to the director’s chair for “The Nest”, which debuts in Sundance’s premiere section. He also wrote the film with Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a British entrepreneur and his American wife, who fled to England from the American suburb in the 1980s. Increasing isolation, moral putrefaction and self-destruction lead the couple to something terrible on a collision course. With an outstanding cast and a top-class berth in Sundance, “The Nest” can already be seen in Park City this year. -RL

focus features

“Never rarely sometimes always”

Following “It Felt Like Love” and “Beach Rats”, Eliza Hittman has announced herself as a master of intimate, painful portraits of young adulthood and all of its terrible desires. The New York filmmaker’s third film promises more of it, with a dramatic twist on her themed obsessions and a brand new pair of emerging stars in the form of Talia Ryder and Sidney Flanigan. As a teenage cousin, the film accompanies the duo on their journey from rural Pennsylvania to the bright lights (and bureaucratic BS) of New York in hopes of achieving an abortion that is not available in their hometown – a timely story, with who will inevitably approach Hittman for her characteristic care and honesty. Wait for the film to appear on Sundance before Focus Features shares it with the rest of the country in March. – KE

“The Nowhere Inn”

Documentaries about rock stars played behind the scenes are nothing new, but the merging of creative voices in “The Nowhere Inn” promises something different: The unclassifiable Sundance midnight entry apparently follows Annie Clark – also known as St. Vincent – on a tour Die Singer grapples with portraying her authentic self while her best friend Carrie Brownstein captures her with a camera. However, this is not an ordinary behind-the-scenes look: Directed by Bill Benz, director of Portlandia, and in collaboration with Clark and Brownstein, this hybrid curiosity promises an amusing and curious journey through the rabbit hole of fame and self-reflection. Jumping between the perspectives of the two central characters, while the nature of your project brings with it a series of unusual, dreamy twists. Clark and Brownstein have worked together in the past, ranging from a series of comedy videos to the label “A Woman in Music” to the St. Vincent album “Love” by Sleater Kinney Experiment to this day, an ironic meditation on it what it means for an artist to stop performing and reveal a certain amount of truth. The decision to play the film at midnight suggests the potential for an enigmatic, formally daring piece of work that could put both actors in a completely new light. – OK

“Omniboot”

In the past eight years, an intrepid young group of Miami’s best filmmakers and artists has quietly revitalized the city’s film scene. The Borscht collective has taken on and supported the work of filmmakers such as Sebastian Silva, Terence Nance and Celia Rowlson-Hall, while producing some of the most imaginative short films in the United States. In less than a decade, Borscht sent an impressive 17 shorts to Sundance. This year Borscht will premiere his first feature film in the forward-looking NEXT section of Sundance. The anthology film features sections directed by Nance, Rowlson-Hall, the Daniels, Hannah Fiddell, the Meza brothers, and founding members Lucas Leyva and Jillian Mayer. Instead of raising money for a film, Borscht helped investors buy a speedboat, which turned out to be easier. The result is a fantasy adventure centered around the boat’s many exploits and boldly using the unique visual elements, celebrities, and Miami attitudes. Park City is sure to speak. – JD

“Shirley”

The ever-popular Ms. Elisabeth Moss returns to the big screen to get hell going again, this time as a self-destructive mid-century Gothic fiction writer Shirley Jackson, a multi-year chain smoker and binge drinker. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the leading role in this film as her professor’s husband Stanley Hyman, whose life is shaken by the arrival of a young couple (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young), becomes the feed for Jackson’s next novel. “Shirley” is directed by Josephine Decker, who has been moving the festival circles since her debut “Butter on the Latch” in 2013, followed by her erotic avant-garde thriller “Thou Wast Mild and Lovely” (2014) and the metadrama “Madeline’s Madeline” from Sundance 2018. Decker’s expressionist vision and Moss’ gift for inhabiting women in meltdown mode indicate heavenly play in the cinema – although also one that is likely to be rooted in hell. —RL

“Time”

With “Time” the filmmaker Garrett Bradley returns to the subjects of love and imprisonment, which she skilfully examined in her op-doc “Alone” from the New York Times in 2017. In 1997, Fox and Rob Richardson were arrested as young married couples after a botched robbery. “Time” is the story in which Fox, after three and a half years in prison, devoted her life to bringing up her six children as she struggled to get the 60-year-old Rob out of prison. Bradley’s Sundance short film “America” ​​from 2019 demonstrated an explosive cinematic talent that enabled a radical, beautiful reinterpretation of the African-American large-screen display. “Time” seems to be an evolution of this lyrical style when Bradley Fox captures how he forges the family gang through the walls of detention through a combination of family video diaries (which Fox created for Rob), great black and white -Cinematography and voice-over and an overlapping time structure. This film has the potential to land somewhere at the intersection of Hale County and Beale Street as it announces (for those who have not yet been exposed) the arrival of a significant new talent in filmmaking. CO

“The Truffle Hunters”

Many of the documentaries premiered at Sundance deal with high-profile topics or current topics that are pre-fabricated to generate enthusiasm. However, the lineup often offers enough space for minor nonfiction discoveries, especially in its World Cinema Documentary Competition. This is where the celebrated “Honeyland” premiered in 2019 before winning the section and eventually scoring two Oscar nominations. This year “truffle hunters” have a good chance of occupying this place. Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw return to Sundance two years after “The Last Race” with the unusual story of older men in the Italian forests of northern Italy to find the white Alba truffle. The film follows these quirky experts in search of these rare, valuable, and extremely tasty items to match the whims of the high-profile restaurant scene while addressing the effects of climate change and business concerns on their job as islanders. As with “Honeyland”, the documentary promises a unique view of the unwieldy relationship between the rural and urban world – with adorable truffle-seeking dogs. – OK

“We children”

Kim A. Snyder’s 2016 documentary “Newtown” was a deeply sobering portrait of life after death in a Connecticut city that has become synonymous with mass shootings. And even though this film was as powerful and disgusting as the description suggests, Snyder knew it wouldn’t be the last word on the subject. that America would ignore its wounds rather than reckon with them sensibly. After the Parkland massacre in 2018, Snyder saw another opportunity to grapple with survivors of self-inflicted violence in our country and find out how they are trying to use their trauma. Snyder joined the students of Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School as they banded together to form the activists of the generation they never wanted, and the film she’s gathered from 18 months of footage promises an intimate profile of grief, action and to be some young Americans who refused to be shocked. – DE

“Welcome to Chechnya”

David France’s most recent documentary, “Welcome to Chechnya,” examines a group of fearless activists brave enough to face Russia’s virulent anti-LGBTQ pogrom. France gained exceptional access by using innovative VFX technology to mask the identity of its subjects. These fearless residents of the repressive and closed Russian republic go into the secret service to uncover the atrocities reported by Chehnya and rescue the victims with safe houses and visa assistance to help them escape. HBO picked up the film before its Sundance world premiere, so that interested viewers don’t have to wait long for France’s newest heartbreaker. -AT THE

“Zola”

At a time when books and articles are offered as an option even before they are published, a viral Twitter thread is the next thing this industry can hope for. “Okay, listen. This story is long. So I met this white bitch at Hooters … “begins the epic story of Aziah” Zola “King, which follows a wild journey that King took to Tampa with an exotic dancer and her boyfriend and in which a Nigerian pimp, A possible murder and suicide are trying out a four-story window. King’s account soon became #TheStory and enthusiastic fans like Solange Knowles, Missy Elliot and Ava DuVernay. The producers Christine Vachon, Kara Baker, David Hinojosa, Gia Walsh and Dave Franco saw the potential wisely. They asked Lemon author and director Janicza Bravo to write the script with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, whose slave play is currently causing a sensation on Broadway. King shares the story with Rolling Stone’s David Kushner, whose 2015 article clarified some of the embellishments in the original story. The film plays with Taylour Paige, Riley Keough and Colan Domingo among others. It also includes an original score by Mica Levi, Oscar nominees, whose participation is a confirmation in itself. With such a pedigree behind and in front of the camera and the IP equivalent of a Jane Austen novel from the 21st century, “Zola” will surely sizzle. – JD

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement