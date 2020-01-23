advertisement

The first major festival of the year serves as a showcase for emerging indie talents, on the way to mainstream dominance and for everything in between.

The Egyptian Theater during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah

Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

Lineup and pre-festival announcements and news

Sundance 2020 announces feature lineup: films by Rees, Zeitlin and Taylor Swift Doc

An uncomfortable truth director Davis Guggenheim opens Concordia, a documentation and nonfiction studio

Sundance 2020 unveils new Frontier Slate, including movies and VR experiences

Sundance 2020 sets up TV and short films with Sarah Polley, Steve James and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sundance Film Festival announces travel grant for minority journalists

Sundance 2020 juries include Ethan Hawke, Dee Rees, Nanfu Wang, Isabella Rossellini and others

Analysis before the festival

Sundance 2020: 20 films and series worth seeing at this year’s festival, from “Zola” to “Kajillionaire”

Sundance 2020: The LGBTQ films that we can see in Park City

Sundance Wish List: 60 films we hope to travel to Park City in 2020

Sundance 2020: 23 films with few hidden gems

Sundance 2020 Oscar Preview: Keep an eye on the documentaries

Film and television reviews

interviews

Sundance 2020: How VFX brought “Welcome to Chechnya” out of the shadows – exclusively

“Wendy”: In the seven years of Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

characteristics

How I shot it: Here are the cameras that will be used to shoot this year’s Sundance films

Sundance 2020: Documentaries and documentaries are among the hottest purchases for streamers

Sundance 2020 Market: 12 films that can be seen in Park City

Press conferences, panels and events

Dropbox returns to Sundance to celebrate the art of collaboration

IndieWire announces the return of the IndieWire studio to Sundance 2020

“The Climb” screening and questions and answers will be broadcast to cinemas nationwide by Sundance

Clips, trailers, posters and more

Olivia Wilde directed Margaret Qualley in a short film trailer made by Matthew Libatique

Exclusive trailer for Vitalina Varela: Pedro Costa returns with the award-winning festival favorite

Trailer for “The Ride”: Mark Duplass gives an insight into the inspiration behind the Sundance Comedy – Watch

Trailer for “Horse Girl”: Alison Brie can “hear” the future in Jeff Baena’s unpredictable Sundance premiere

Trailer “The earth is blue like an orange”: Sundance Doc combines war traumas with film healing

Trailer for “Charter”: Amanda Kernell, filmmaker of “Sami Blood”, returns with “Dramatic Sundance Contender”

Trailer for “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always”: Eliza Hittman returns to Sundance to destroy you

Trailer for ‘Promising Young Woman’: Carey Mulligan on her debut as a showrunner in ‘Killing Eve’ in search of revenge

acquisitions

Sundance 2020 Deals: The full list of festival purchases to date

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

Loading comments …

advertisement