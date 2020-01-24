advertisement

Netflix premiered three titles on the opening night of Sundance 2020, but the Sundance Institute describes the algorithmic curation as “dangerous”.

It’s always an honor to be one of the titles that premiered on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival, and it was eight this year. There are three to choose from: NEXT selection “Summertime”, midnight “Bad Hair” and world documentary “The Painter and the Thief”. The other five have already been mentioned: Music Box had “The Perfect Candidate”, while Netflix had two documentaries and one feature, and Showtime offered the first four episodes of a documentary. There are the “Crip Camp” produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” and the French-language “Cuties” and “Showtime”. Love fraud. “And with this oversized presence of something that once seemed abnormal – television and streamers at Sundance! – There is a certain amount of calculation for the festival, which has long been defined as a marketplace for cinema distributors to find indie breakouts and hidden gems on a budget.

Sundance itself is well aware of the possible discrepancy. In the press kit for Day One – this year’s online replacement for the traditional press conference – Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam expressed concerns about an entertainment industry increasingly driven by streamers’ interests.

“When it comes to media and stories, the audience seems to have an infinite number of options for what they consume. And a lot of great work is being done. But content is increasingly being selected by just a handful of global dominant companies and provided by algorithms that keep you up to date, ”she said in a video.

“So when decisions about what to see are made by forces for people who aren’t always visible and can’t be controlled, we’re not just missing out on challenging ideas and great art. It’s dangerous.” This is a moment that requires our participation as an audience, as an artist and as a citizen. “

At the same time, many of these algorithmic companies will be presented at this year’s festival. After the Sundance buzz, Netflix will release “Miss Americana” to millions of customers when the documentary can be aired on January 31 – before the festival ends. Other streamers who want to take advantage of Sundance marketing are the premieres of Disney’s own Hulu film “Hillary” and the Disney + children’s film “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” directed by Sundance veterinarian Tom McCarthy ,

IndieWire asked Putnam if she saw the presence of so many high-profile streaming titles at the festival as a point of friction. She replied by email:

Sundance was founded to support independent artists and films whose value is beyond clear commercial success. We still have this responsibility today. Especially in an environment with so many options and advertising opportunities, it is important to help the audience discover new voices and unique viewpoints that stimulate conversation and imagination. Our curation does just that – we show projects that are based on a cultural background, are artistically interesting and should break out in different ways. The increasing availability of streaming platforms means that these films are more accessible to the public than ever before, and we are thrilled when a Sundance project finds its way to the audience through these channels.

Given the huge number of streaming players, their festival presence is no longer a side effect. HBO Max and Peacock are still to come; Quibi starts in April, but its executives are looking for talent to produce episodic films and documentaries for the new platform.

Ultimately, the medium is still the message. The rising tide of streaming outlets can simply mean a new home for great films such as Oscar-nominated “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, but they can also impact the work the creators are dealing with – especially as a specialist in till battles long-term decline.

Take, for example, “Killer Inside: The Spirit of Aaron Hernandez,” the three-part documentary series on Netflix that examines the late New England Patriots player’s belief in the murder of Odin Lloyd. It didn’t start as a Netflix series. It was a 90-minute feature film directed by Geno McDermott, which he financed himself after finding no interested external supporters who may not have recognized the theater’s potential.

And that would not be wrong: The film was rejected by several festivals before it premiered at DOC NYC in 2018 as “My Perfect World: The Aaron Hernandez Story”. However, he caught the attention of Netflix, whose managers hypothesized that the story could be told even better with a longer runtime. In collaboration with Oscar winner Angus Wall (“The Social Network”), McDermott decided on a three-part series that is twice as long as the original cut. It premiered on Netflix on January 15 and received rave reviews.

Since viewers indicate a preference for bingable, immersive series like “Killer Inside”, festivals also move in this direction. Sundance launched its own indie episode section two years ago and continues to expand. There are eight selections this year, including “Awkward Family Photos” (families featured on AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com that recreate their original photos to force them to reconcile their past) and “The Ride”, executive , produced by Sundance Alums Mark and Jay Duplass (a. M.) passengers helps passengers to let go of negative thoughts, whether they want his help or not.

“We are excited to present stories from a wide range of perspectives and independent authors. That means we have to evolve our platform to reflect an evolving form,” Putnam told IndieWire. “That’s why we created the” Special Events “section and more recently” Indie Episodic “- in response to the great story platform regardless of format.”

Meanwhile, independent films without distribution continue to be high on Sundance’s Day One selection. One of the hottest titles this year is “Bad Hair”, Justin Simien’s horror satire from 1989, after an ambitious young woman who manages to be successful on music television only to find that her hair takes on a life of its own. The package included both streaming and cinema buyers: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Bleecker Street, Neon, Searchlight, Magnolia, IFC and A24.

It is his first film since his 2014 Sundance breakthrough, “Dear White People,” which was released by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. However, Simien is best known for the Netflix adaptation for four seasons.

