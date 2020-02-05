advertisement

“Time”, “Sylvie’s Love”, “Shirley” and “Nine Days” were exceptional performances in the areas of editing, design, camera and film music.

The Sundance Film Festival juries frequently award special prizes to honor works that have not won one of the two mandatory prizes in the respective competition categories (Grand Jury Prize and Jury Prize for Directing). This year Sundance found some … well, let’s say, unusual ways to celebrate some great films.

There was the head scratcher of Eliza Hittman’s “Never rarely sometimes” that won the “USA”. Dramatic special prize of the jury for neorealism ”and Josephine Decker’s“ Shirley ”, who compete in the same category and win the“ Award for Auteur Filmmaking ”.

While IndieWire doesn’t want to lose any of that success, it wants to recognize the practical elements found in some of this year’s best competition titles. Here are four examples of exceptional craftsmanship that have helped bring a handful of films to the cinema this year … and may have resulted in better prices for the jury.

IndieWire Jury Award for Editing: “Time”

The jury of the US documentary film competition has awarded Garrett Bradley the much-deserved director’s award, but this incredible film (like “Honeyland” last year) has earned several awards, and one of the most obvious is its editing.

When Bradley was shooting Fox Rich with her motif, she was filming a short film – specifically a portrait of what a loved one is going through, from banal to angry when he tackles the cruel indifference and obvious injustice of the bureaucracy while she tries to free her husband Rob after spending 20 years in prison. At the end of the production, when Bradley told Rich that she was about to start editing, Rich presented the filmmaker with an incredible DV archive, which she was imprisoned with by her six children and her 20-year growth as a family while Rob.

This archive has opened the door to Bradley’s story in a number of important ways, including the evolution from short film to feature film, in narrative, cinematic and emotional terms. There was also a special impression of Rich’s path to becoming the strong activist and leader she is today. “Time” is not a standard documentary. Its structure and Bradley’s style are far more specific and poetic. Through endless experimentation, Bradley and editor Gabriel Rhodes have found a way to make Rich’s bow crystal clear, but in a way that allows the viewer to experience it emotionally rather than the A-B-C logic. We cut through time in a way that past and present become one, the film flows like water and the ideas behind the appropriate title of the film deepen and resonate in a profound way.

IndieWire Jury Award for Cinematography: “Shirley”

One of the best-made Sundance films since director Josephine Decker’s Sundance film “Madeline’s Madeline” (cameraman Ashley Connor) from 2018.

The interiors of Shirley Jackson’s (Elisabeth Moss) off-campus house in Bennington are structured so that I was convinced that the first half of the film was filmed when it was actually digitally filmed with an ARRI mini and the old Baltar became lentils.

The cameraman Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, who also had “Wendy” at Sundance this year, often uses the windows of the house to motivate his light, but the nuance and evocative nature of the lighting concepts create a psychological and inner sense of space. In combination with the first-class production of the film (Sue Chan) and the costume design (Amela Baksic), the look of the film goes beyond the incredible feeling of being a certain time (1964) and a certain place, but perfectly pursues the 19-year-old House guest (Odessa Young) and the audience’s fascination with Jackson when we moved into her world. Conversely, Grøvlen shoots outdoors with a sharpness that creates a contrast between Jackson’s world of stories, the reality of her inner world, and life outside her home.

One of the most exciting things about “Shirley” is how Decker maintains her strong, improvisational feel for staging, camera movement, and framing while working on her first tightly written and structured screenplay (screenwriter Sarah Gubbins’ adaptation of Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel). , Grøvlen’s ability to create such a dense atmosphere, but to keep things casual and inventive so Decker can remain visually improvised is critical to the film’s distinctive storytelling.

IndieWire Jury Award for Period Design: “Sylvie’s Love”

A low-budget Sundance film that successfully staged a New York jazz scene in several locations between 1957 and 1962 – a film that provides insights into domestic life, house parties, TV productions, a Harlem record store and the like Suburbs and Detroit offers. is a remarkable achievement of low budget ingenuity. But the contemporary look of this film has something transportable that goes beyond the ingenuity of the film.

The film opens with (presumably) historical film material from this period, which seamlessly merges into the 16 mm range of the film. A black love story from this period is something we don’t see on the screen very often, but “Sylvie’s love” also has its own jazz-induced lightness. It’s a gorgeous film, from Fabrice Lecomte’s music to the way Declan Quinn’s cinematography and Mayne Berke’s production design channel both the era and the conventions of melodrama to the way costume designer (Phoenix Mellow) and the hair and make-up team (Carla Farmer, Angie Wells), Odessa Young) transform Nnamdi Asomugha and Tessa Thompson into film stars of the 1960s.

We see this film through a kind of filter, but it never feels artificial. “You don’t do it that way anymore” is not entirely correct because Hollywood Black never really made jazz love stories like this one, but you can slip into this film by having fun on a rainy afternoon at the TCM.

IndieWire Prize of the Jury for “Nine Days”

Michael Coles / Mandalay pictures

One of the challenges in filmmaking for director Edson Oda’s screenplay, which won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, is that we are in the world of Will (Winston Duke), a former living person who has the feelings of life avoids. Will is tasked to seek and monitor the souls who have what it takes to make it beings on earth. His daily routine can be inherently banal.

What triggers the events of “Nine Days” is the unexplained death of Amanda (was it suicide?), A talented violinist who was clearly Will’s handpicked favorite and whose vulnerable inner emotional life reminds Will of his time on Earth and scares him at the same time , Only through the music of Amanda, then through the music that the composer Antonio Pinto uses in his minimalist score, does Oda unleash the emotions that lie beneath the surface of Will’s cool, even life. Pinto finds themes and instruments (violin, cello, bass, guitar, and piano) that help tell the story of each character, but in a subtle and stimulating way that never overwhelms the ultimately calm film. The music itself is wonderful, but also crucial for storytelling – and that makes it one of the best uses of handicrafts at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

