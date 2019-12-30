advertisement

SUNBURY, Pa. – It was hard to miss this gigantic light bulb outside of Sunbury City Hall. Officials tested the lights to make sure they were ready to leave. The 20-foot by 10-foot lamp is dropped along Market Street as part of Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

“We’re going to have live DJs, live musicians in the gazebo. We’re going to set up two 20-foot screens in Cameron Park with a live feed from New York City,” said Sunbury Mayor, Kurt Karlovich.

Mayor Karlovich organizes Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve Celebration together with other city officials. The event was canceled in the last two years due to bad weather and a lack of volunteers. Now it’s back.

“We have a number of volunteers who come knocking on doors,” Hey, we want to help, “so this is great. Sponsoring local businesses to make sure this happens,” Karlovich said.

“Now that the city of Sunbury is picking it up, that’s great. It’s really fun. It’s nice to see everyone come together and build a community,” Nathan Lloyd said.

Nathan Lloyd of Sunbury was disappointed when the event was canceled in 2017 and 2018. He is looking forward to this year’s celebration.

“We’re going to come back to this and my wife is organizing an event at the Masonic Lodge, so we’ll go back and forth,” said Lloyd.

There is free ice skating and snacks from 17:00. until 9 p.m. on the Sunbury ice rink. The party is in Cameron Park from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For $ 10, people can buy souvenir cups that are good for discounts at local businesses here in Sunbury.

After the lamp has dropped at midnight, a fireworks show will take place in 2020.

