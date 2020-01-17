advertisement

I have my wish and this is now a Dermot Bannon themed column. You could say that there was “room for improvement”, so I provided it with metaphorical large windows, in the sense that my TV is a large window through which I can see Dermot Bannon’s concerned head (I think phrenologists refer to it this type of head as “a stretched tubridy”). This plan could be hampered by the fact that Dermot Bannon isn’t on TV every week, but I figured I could only spy on him from the wall caves in his house. Thanks to Room to Improve last week, I got a pretty good idea of ​​the floor plan (I called the Irish Times attorney to check if I was okay with it. He turned a revolver on the table and drank whiskey “Whatever Do what you want, “he said.

The premise of this mini series from Room to Improve is that Dermot is working on his dream house, a Freudian monument to his confused, sun-obsessed ideas. If future archaeologists understand the glazed extensions of the Irish of the early 21st century, this will be his Great Pyramid of Giza. And like the pyramid at Giza, there are certainly skeletons in the foundations.

Last weekWe have seen Dermot overcome a psychologically shattering hurdle. The existence of the night had turned his beloved large windows into terrible black mirrors reflecting the gnawing emptiness. This existential problem has generated great thinkers for millennia. Dermot overcame it by putting light in his garden. It turns out that philosophers just complicate things.

He thinks that sounds clever, I think. It just sounds like he’s going to get a lot acidic in a shed

The needs of episodic television are so great that at the beginning of the second episode, Dermot is already in the middle of another spiral of fear as he thinks about floor coverings. Classic dermot. He prefers pitch-black terrazzo floors, which no doubt reflect the darkness he saw in the void last week, but he is doubtful. His supposedly real wife “Louise” (you wouldn’t know her; she is going to another school) is still absent and cannot help. All we know about her is that she has few opinions about her living conditions and is content to live blinded and sun-drenched in an illuminated glass cube by Dermots Design. That’s why Dermot hires the first of several replacement women to help him choose. There are many replacement women in this program. One is called “Buster” (I assume Dermot called him himself) and according to Dermot’s taste he complains about the disguise.

Another of Dermot’s replacement women, the plant fan Diarmuid Gavin, drives Dermot to his home in Wicklow to take a look at his garden. Diarmuid leads us through an Escher-like labyrinth of winding paths and bushes. What we can see from his actual house is just a balcony overlooking the foliage like the bow of a ship. Diarmuid Gavin undoubtedly views the world like a horticultural Popeye. “I yam what I yam!” I imagine he says.

At the bottom of the garden is a corrugated iron shed that touches Dermot’s corrugated iron heart. Dermot and Diarmuid also refer to corrugated iron as “Crinkly Tin”, which will be entered in the table next to “Shiny Yellow” (gold) and “Boom Boom Dust” (plutonium) in my table of elements. Dermot is delighted by Diarmuid’s hut and imagines that he drinks a glass of wine there at the end of a working day. He thinks that sounds clever, I think. It just sounds like he’s going to get a lot acidic in a shed.

Diarmuid and Dermot retreat to the deck of the former land boat and Diarmuid shows Dermot pictures of gardens. They discuss pampas grass, a specimen of which is in Dermot’s garden. Diarmuid explains that pampas grass in a garden is a sign that swingers live there. “Should I keep it or not?” Asks Dermot and I imagine that he touches Diarmuid’s hand suggestively (see my Dermot / Diarmuid fan fiction for more details).

Back in Dermot’s folly, Dermot asks his “children” to throw personalized stones in the as yet unhardened terrazzo floor. Bannon’s nameless children are unable to cast their signatures in a manner that matches their father’s aesthetic (he more or less points out the areas he wants to choose).

Bannon has now integrated the client, architect and gardener side. No theologian can properly explain the secret of this holy trinity, and none of the three can be reached by phone on the phone or take care of the budget. It is also unclear which Dermot Bannon accidentally designed the house so that the smoke exhaust from a stove is returned directly to the building via a bathroom window. Filling the house with vapors is apparently a bad thing, though everyone is probably already snorting glue on this project just to get through the day.

Patricia reacts to Dermot’s rapidly growing money pit. Photo: Reuters

The quantity investigator Patricia (“Patricia!”, Cries my fictional wife) is amazed by Dermot’s rapidly growing money pit. Her face is beginning to resemble Edvard Munch’s The Scream, and she tells him that his garden will cost more than a hundred giants. Dermot insists that he get his identified relatives to do it for free. And so many bannons of different sizes come and start gardening. His brother Podge shows up and tells us that Dermot was obsessed with throwing Pop-Wonks Bucks Fizz off his rock as a child, and even made a model of the time when they crashed their bus. He says that without further explanation. It still haunts me.

When the job is done, everyone sits around and dermot becomes emotional. While his tears are usually like sugar to me, I am moved when he remembers his late gardener father.

Dermot and Diarmuid Gavin step into the bathtub together to marvel at the dome of the Corpus Christi church. It kind of makes me think of the more romantic moments in the Titanic

Finally, it’s time to look at the finished work. The name Room to Improve promises. It speaks of low-performing incrementalism, such as “done a lot to do more” or “a future to look forward to”. But Bannon has turned the architectural world order upside down here and it’s a miracle. Three eaves protrude behind the house, a troubling number of eaves, and from the front protrudes an imposing modernist window, like the 2001 monolith, A Space Odyssey. If this window could speak, it would scream the exact date and place of your death. Dermot hopes to respect the house’s original design.

At the end of the program, Dermot gathers its employees in its new kitchen. For a moment I am concerned that, like the pharaohs of the past, he intends to wall all of them alive with his sarcophagus. It turns out that he only wants to have a party. There is still no sign of “Louise” (she lives in France; he met her on vacation). In the back of the garden there is a corrugated iron shed and an outdoor pool, similar to what Old Man Steptoe could have in his garden. Dermot and Diarmuid Gavin climb into the bathtub together to marvel at the dome of the Corpus Christi church. It kind of makes me think of the more romantic moments in the Titanic. Then Bucks Fizz ‘Making Your Mind Up is mentioned in the program, and this reminds me again that there are many things in the universe that are only confusing and unrecognizable.

