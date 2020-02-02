advertisement

By Andrew James

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – What started as a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County led to police persecution that spanned two counties and ended in Marion on Main Street on Saturday.

Soldier Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells ABC 15 News that Sumter’s Christopher Mickens was the driver who fled a soldier. The soldier tried to stop Mickens around 1:30 p.m.

The persecution went from Florence County to Marion County and ended about twenty minutes after the attempted traffic stop, according to Trooper Southern.

According to Southern, Mickens was arrested and charged with several charges, including stopping for flashing lights, DUI, ruthless driving, illegal firearm possession, marijuana possession, and driving without a license.

ABC 15 spoke to a victim who said Mickens hit his car while driving back to Florence. Southern tells us that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this crash. Additional charges could be pending for Mickens than from another law enforcement agency.

