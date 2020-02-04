advertisement

TOKYO – Sumo wrestling comes – well, almost – to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese Sumo Association and the local Olympic organizers know that it will draw the world’s attention and are planning a sumo tournament from August 12th to 13th, just a few days after the end of the Olympic Games.

The event was announced on Tuesday and is designed to draw more attention to traditional Japanese sports. It will be part of a local cultural festival and will take place at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in eastern Tokyo – the spiritual home of sport.

The organizers say that the tournament will give overseas visitors the opportunity to watch the sport. The venue is the same in Tokyo that US President Donald Trump attended last year.

The roots of sumo go back to the Shinto ritual for a good harvest in the 8th century. It was later used as martial arts training for samurai before it became entertainment for ordinary people during the Edo period – 1603-1868.

The Edo period brought with it the introduction of stylized rules, including the art of entering the ring, the use of loin shoes, topknots, and kimonos, as well as fighting rules.

Sumorituals are among the most traditional in Japan, and the sport is overcrowded and largely closed to outsiders.

The yokozuna – the highest rank of a sumo wrestler or grand master – has a special place in customs.

In contrast to other athletes, sumo wrestlers are seen as living performers of a cultural tradition and should be role models. This is especially true for the yokozuna.

Only men can become professional sumo wrestlers. According to the Shinto tradition of sumo, women are considered impure and are not allowed to enter the ring.

In 2018, a sumo referee blocked women who went to the fight ring to provide first aid to a mayor who collapsed in the ring during a speech at a sumo event in Kyoto. It sparked criticism that sumo officials gave priority to their gender tradition over a person’s life.

Based on the Shinto belief, the raised dirt ring or “dohyo” is considered sacred. Before each tournament, Shinto priests perform rituals to appease the gods by pouring rice, sake, and other offerings into a small hole in the middle of the ring.

