advertisement

R&B singer Summer walker really, really, really like his boo. Popular crooner reminded fans that she is officially out of the market and marks relationship goals with longtime boyfriend London on Da Track.

Key facts: This week, Summer went to Instagram with a gushing photo of herself and London.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Mix my things with my man.

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 22, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. PST

Key details: London also went to her Instagram page to share a moment focused on the goals of the relationship.

See this post on Instagram

Mane if the shit looks so good, I’m crazy too

A post shared by 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷! ̶! ̶! ̶ (@londonondatrack) January 22, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: This week, Walker made sure to awaken the thirst trap with a limited amount of NSFW content.

See this post on Instagram

Summer Walker is one of the villains of the game right now. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFB #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #SummerWalker

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on January 20, 2020 at 3:51 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

50k per day takes stress away

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) January 20, 2020 at 1:07 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 20, 2020 at 9:52 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Players Club Vibes

A message shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 21, 2020 at 1:53 a.m. Pacific time

See this post on Instagram

My mood is not disturbed for 2020

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 21, 2020 at 2:11 am PST

See this post on Instagram

@galactawhore

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 18, 2020 at 7:02 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In the past few hours, Summer has been uploading images of herself to the masses.

See this post on Instagram

Fucccc

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on January 23, 2020 at 12:26 am PST

The post Summer Walker + London On Da Track Flex Big Relationship Goals: “If S ** t Look This Good I’d Be Mad AF Too” appeared first.

advertisement