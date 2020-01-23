R&B singer Summer walker really, really, really like his boo. Popular crooner reminded fans that she is officially out of the market and marks relationship goals with longtime boyfriend London on Da Track.
Key facts: This week, Summer went to Instagram with a gushing photo of herself and London.
See this post on Instagram
Mix my things with my man.
Key details: London also went to her Instagram page to share a moment focused on the goals of the relationship.
See this post on Instagram
Mane if the shit looks so good, I’m crazy too
Wait, there is more: This week, Walker made sure to awaken the thirst trap with a limited amount of NSFW content.
See this post on Instagram
Summer Walker is one of the villains of the game right now. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFB #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #SummerWalker
See this post on Instagram
50k per day takes stress away
See this post on Instagram
See this post on Instagram
Players Club Vibes
See this post on Instagram
My mood is not disturbed for 2020
See this post on Instagram
@galactawhore
Before you leave: In the past few hours, Summer has been uploading images of herself to the masses.
See this post on Instagram
Fucccc
The post Summer Walker + London On Da Track Flex Big Relationship Goals: “If S ** t Look This Good I’d Be Mad AF Too” appeared first.