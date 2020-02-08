R&B singer Summer walker is not there for the Shaderoom – not at all. The popular crooner has come forward to explain her problems with the popular gossip-based publication.
Key facts: This week, Summer posted its issues with the content that Shaderoom has become known to appear on its pages.
Key details: Friday went online to share naughty messages between her and her announced boyfriend London on Da Track.
omg, i cant believe london is really chasing me like this in 2018 and now he’s my babyyyy
Wait, there is more: In November 2019, London shared a photo of him and Summer on a boat together.
Before you leave: Recently, Walker came up with his new must-have “Yummy” remix with Justin Bieber.
delicious remix now available @justinbieber co-produced (@londonondatrack
The Summer Walker post explains why everyone needs to kill Shaderoom right now: “Y’All Gotta Stop Supporting That S ** t” appeared first.