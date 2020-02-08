advertisement

R&B singer Summer walker is not there for the Shaderoom – not at all. The popular crooner has come forward to explain her problems with the popular gossip-based publication.

Key facts: This week, Summer posted its issues with the content that Shaderoom has become known to appear on its pages.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Summer Walker calls the Shade Room. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #SummerWalker #ShadeRoom

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 6, 2020 at 6:13 p.m. PST

Key details: Friday went online to share naughty messages between her and her announced boyfriend London on Da Track.

See this post on Instagram

omg, i cant believe london is really chasing me like this in 2018 and now he’s my babyyyy

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on February 6, 2020 at 10.53pm PST

Wait, there is more: In November 2019, London shared a photo of him and Summer on a boat together.

See this post on Instagram

Message from # LondonOnDaTrack to Summer Walker #summerwalker. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on November 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Recently, Walker came up with his new must-have “Yummy” remix with Justin Bieber.

See this post on Instagram

delicious remix now available @justinbieber co-produced (@londonondatrack

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on February 2, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PST

The Summer Walker post explains why everyone needs to kill Shaderoom right now: “Y’All Gotta Stop Supporting That S ** t” appeared first.

advertisement