Another year is currently in the books and, as usual, there were many important stories in the world of sports media. If your finger isn’t on the pulse of this bar, you may have missed some of the greatest stories of the year. Here’s our recap of the ten best stories of the year, including one that has been published in undetermined order over the past week.

Suddenly there is competition in the college football pregame show landscape

In the past three decades, the conversation about pre-show shows in college football started and ended and mainly consisted of talks about ESPN’s College GameDay, which premiered in 1987 and has been in use since 1993. There has been some effort to counter-program GameDay over the years (especially Fox College Saturday, which was moderated by Erin Andrews and lasted a full year in 2013 on FS1) and the only ones that may have been successful were the shows, that were broadcast on the conference-specific networks. specifically BTN tailgate and SEC Nation.

But earlier this year, Fox announced that they would be opening a new pregame show leading into the game’s lunchtime window, the network opposite the afternoon window (which is dominated by the SEC on CBS) and the primetime windo ( that is usually offered) prioritizes several festival games in the ESPN network family). Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff would be moderated by Rob Stone and present four college football titans as analysts: Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn. The pre-game show received strong reviews, continued to improve over the course of the season, and became a legitimate alternative to GameDay (at least at 11:00 a.m.). Fox also liked the increase in ratings for his lunchtime window, which was associated with the success of Big Noon Kickoff. By the end of the year, Fox dominated the live window at noon, and Kickoff actually got the GameDay viewership near 11:00 a.m. window (which even led to a stupid PR fight that compared the viewership of two pregame shows using completely different criteria ).

The second year of the fight between GameDay and Kickoff will be interesting for several reasons. Will ESPN try to refresh their flagship show after the challenge Fox has provided? Will Fox be able to maintain their momentum from 2019 when Urban Meyer leaves to take on an NFL job? Can Fox spin if the Big Ten top teams don’t meet expectations? If history repeats itself in 2020, GameDay remains stale and Fox comes out of the gates with blazing weapons, we could finally see GameDay fall from the throne.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group won the tender for the Fox Sports RSNs

The future of Fox RSNs was in the air for most of 2018 and the first half of 2019. Numerous applicants appeared, and over the weeks and months, numerous reports about the interest (or lack thereof) of various companies in the call for tenders. Finally, there was a logical winner: The Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of a variety of local broadcasters across the country, as well as the university-related stadium and Cubs’ new RSN, the Marquee (not Marquis. Never Marquis) Sports Network.

Less than half a year after Sinclair’s formal approval, we still have to wait for the next step for the Fox RSNs, although rumors say in-game betting is an option for the networks’ live games. Nobody was renamed. Graphics are the same. Changes to the daily, non-live event programming still have to be made. Until 2020, the future of these RSNs will continue to be a story. It’s easy to assume that the switches will flip at the beginning of the baseball season in late March, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the key changes were introduced later in the summer.

The NBA ratings were disappointing this year after several impressive seasons

The last NBA final game between LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors two summers ago was the end of an era for the NBA. This series had the lowest average number of spectators of the four matches between the two teams and would be a harbinger of the upcoming 2018/19 season. Audiences across the league fell at both the national and local levels. At the end there was a final game between the Dubs and Raptors that disappointed in America, but shone north of the border.

Two months after the start of the 2019-20 season, the rating decline has not slowed down. A number of superstars, including (but not limited to) Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson, number 1 overall, have been discontinued this year, a major disadvantage of a league that focuses on superstars. This has resulted in poor results for many of these teams and consequently poor viewing figures for the games broadcast on national television. Some in the league blame cable cutting, which seems to be nothing more than a convenient scapegoat. The NBA also had to deal with waves of negative publicity about China in October, but it’s unclear whether this actually affected ratings (given that most NBA critics didn’t seem to be regular viewers). throw a cloud over the league that goes into the beginning of the year.

Disputes in transportation between providers and networks are increasing

Disputes in the transportation between networks and providers are nothing new. But apparently we saw more of them this year. And while a number of providers are involved in disputes, two keep popping up – Dish and DirecTV. Dish has discontinued local Fox subsidiaries and cable networks as well as regional sports networks this year. You’ve signed a long-term carriage contract with Fox, but the RSNs remain out of line.

DirecTV has fought numerous battles with a variety of channels this year, including ESPN, CBS and Sinclair’s local channels. It would be surprising if carriers stopped struggling with networks (especially those that bundle multiple channels – you, Disney) to save costs, but if subscribers detach themselves from their packages, will the providers see the light?

ESPN’s marquee primetime shows continue to disappoint viewers

For the second time in a row, ESPNs have provided two characteristic primetime programs for the Internet. The second year of Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza, and Alex Rodriguez’s Sunday Night baseball experiment continues to be upset by baseball fans, though the trio have a full game season together in 2019. Then there is Monday Night Football. The duo between Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland dropped Jason Witten after the 2018 season, and even after a possibly flawless game, fans weren’t looking forward to the new duo.

ESPN will be in the spotlight more than its competitors due to the size and history of the company, but it’s hard to remember a network whose top two sports team has come under fire as much as ESPN in the past two years. ESPN’s public opinion on the teams is (of course) that they are happy with their performance, but how long this will be the case is to the best of their knowledge and belief. Eventually Fox pulled Gus Johnson from football, ABC threw Dennis Miller from the MNF booth and CBS switched from Billy Packer.

Sports Illustrated was sold to The Maven, which immediately made it a shell in itself

Another story that has been dragging on for some time is the sale of Sports Illustrated, which was part of a magazine bundle purchased by Meredith in 2017. Meredith was able to move a number of other stocks out of its new portfolio, but had trouble turning SI over. Finally the sale came and the buyer was the Authentic Brands Group. But ABG didn’t want to have much to do with SI’s day-to-day business and wanted to sell the magazine’s publishing activities. The buyer of these rights was a company called The Maven, which was run by Ross Levinsohn and Jim Heckman. Levinsohn and Heckman immediately set about making SI something right after 2002.

The Maven fired some of the SI staff and began to focus on hiring team-specific “Mavens” who write, edit, and create videos that focus on their team. This system encountered problems in December when the USC author from SI reported that Clay Helton would be released. This report was disputed by the newly hired SI reporter Pat Forde, and the author finally apologized and withdrew his report. SI’s printing has also dramatically shifted to one issue per month and closes three weeks in advance (which means the items it contains are less time-sensitive). We all expected SI to change this year, but nothing that extreme is really on our radar.

Deadspin’s new property was trying to take away part of what Deadspin had made Deadspin, and it wasn’t going well

I apologize for the excessive use of the word “Deadspin” in this title, but it was the best way to describe what happened to one of the original sports blogs on the Internet. Deadspin and the other Gizmodo Media Group locations were sold to a private equity firm called Great Hill Partners earlier this year. While all locations were affected to some extent, Splinter News and Deadspin were hardest hit.

In August, Deadspin’s editor-in-chief Megan Greenwell resigned after tensions with management insisted that the website should be “laser-focused” on sports. Management interfered with the website daily at the end of October and deleted a post about automatic ad rendering on the website. The next day, Barry Petchesky was released and the rest of the staff followed him out the door a day later. Less than a week later, G / O Media’s chief editor, Paul Maidment (with whom a large number of Deadspin employees collided) resigned. Lawsuits have been filed against CEO Jim Spanfeller for abuse of female executives. Spanfeller’s first meeting after Deadspin’s resignation was a debacle, and the site has been free of content since November 4th (the day before Maidment left Dodge).

Other than that, it was a great year for Deadspin!

More and more events are behind a secondary paywall

Gone are the days when you could only use your cable login to access additional content. Nowadays, this additional content is stuck behind an additional paywall that non-cable subscribers can get behind. However, if you’re a subscriber, you’ll have to pay even more cash. This secondary paywall is not new, but with the introduction of ESPN + last year, it becomes much more noticeable.

Fox has thrown additional soccer games behind the Fox Soccer Match Pass for years, but that will be far less palatable after the Bundesliga move to ESPN +. NBC did the same with its NBC Sports Gold packages, which made it even more annoying that they paid for Premier League games with Paywall that once could only be transferred via a cable login. Many events that were (and admittedly not available) with a cable registration via ESPN3 are now behind the ESPN + paywall. If you want to buy a UFC pay-per-view, you’ll have to pay an ESPN + subscription and the cost of the PPV yourself for both. Turner stuck with the vast majority of his UEFA Champions League games (and all but one UEFA Europa League) Game) behind the B / R Live Paywall. Even CBS is up to date with its coverage of the Champions League in 2021.

The worst thing is that networks recognize that they can force participants to double dip and take full advantage of this knowledge. If you’re an English football fan, you’ll need a cable subscription and subscriptions to at least two streaming services (three if you’re cheering on the top 7 players) to watch all of your team’s games. If you’re cheering on a conference colleague without power, you’d better believe that most of the games will be paid out. Do you like pretty much any martial arts? You’d better prepare for a cable subscription and a streaming service subscription. The biggest winners in the secondary paywall model are the networks. The biggest losers are of course the fans.

The athlete’s quest for mastery of the sports world is another big step forward

2017 was the year when The Athletic became a major player in the national sports journalism landscape. In 2018 there was further expansion and a significant push into local markets. And in 2019, The Athletic expanded outside of North America with its hugely successful football-oriented start in the UK (with certain teams receiving coverage in other European countries).

In our last update, The Athletic was worth over $ 300 million and over half a million subscribers. In addition to its Premier League coverage, The Athletic has expanded full-time coverage of WNBA, NASCAR, MMA and boxing, and has dramatically expanded its range of podcasts. At this point it is reasonable to ask what the hell is next for The Athletic. If anything, 2020 appears to be a year of maturity for the website: can the company convert a large portion of these test subscriptions into longer-term, costly subscriptions? In this case, further expansion of the cards can be expected. If not, it could be a tough year and we could say The Athletic is taking a step back.

CBS and SEC seem to be going their separate ways

The SEC at CBS has been the primary offering in college football for more than 20 years. CBS (apparently) wanted to keep the package, but has reportedly pulled out of the negotiations after being blown up by an offer from ESPN.

This story is only a week and a half old, so not many stories have emerged from it yet, but it will undoubtedly be a great story by 2020. Will ESPN take the package or will Fox exceed its bid? In which direction will CBS go after losing the SEC? Will the Big 10 and Pac-12 also be able to make money? We will keep that in mind in 2020 more than anything else.

