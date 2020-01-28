advertisement

The President’s defense team has another day on Tuesday to present its opening arguments in the impeachment trial.

And a Senate vote on testimony could come by the end of the week

The defense team spent the second day of argument on Friday, focusing on the son of former vice-president Hunter Biden.

Eric Herschmann, President Trump’s lawyer, questioned the role of Hunter Biden on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

“Vice President Biden visited Ukraine about 12 to 13 times. One thing he apparently did not do, however, was to tell his son not to trade off his family ties, “he said.

At the same time, the Senate Democrats are asking former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.

This push comes after the publication of a draft of Bolton’s book.

He allegedly claimed that the president had told Bolton that a freeze on aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

“He has direct evidence of the case and he should not be prevented from testifying,” said Senator Kamala Harris, (D) California.

The President denies Bolton’s allegations.

Tuesday will be the third and final day for the President’s defense team’s opening remarks.

