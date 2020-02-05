advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – It is estimated that more than 30,000 people in South Carolina are diagnosed with cancer this year. More than 10,000 will be day. On Wednesday there was a group in the State House wearing tennis shoes to encourage lawmakers to prioritize cancer control.

It was part of the annual “Suits and Sneakers” event organized by the Cancer Action Network of the American Cancer Society (ACS CAN).

advertisement

Shoes lined the steps of the state house to symbolize people who were recently diagnosed with cancer in South Carolina.

“They’ll look at these shoes and they’ll say you know what that was someone’s mother. That was someone’s father. They have cancer and I want to help. I want my voice to be heard. We want the cancer burden in our state, ”said Beth Johnson, government relations director at ACS CAN.

Cancer patients, survivors and their families are asking legislators to help fight cancer.

“These lawyers are so passionate. You took a day off, come from all over the state and are here to say I’m a cancer survivor. I don’t want anyone else ever to hear the words “you have cancer,” Johnson said.

“I think one thing is the financing part of it. The funding they need to ensure that cancer develops. Every pupil, every parent, every caregiver is looked after. But also cancer research, ”said Fred Applin, head coach of the women’s basketball team at Charleston Southern University. He is also a prostate cancer survivor.

Proponents are in favor of the skin cancer prevention law, which prohibits under-18s from using a solarium.

“We have seen an increase in melanoma accident and mortality rates, which are one of the deadliest types of skin cancer,” said Johnson.

Cancer knows no boundaries, so it is important to see your doctor as early detection is crucial.

“The disease didn’t know my name, didn’t know my race, didn’t know my family. Cancer can attack anyone at any time,” said Applin.

advertisement