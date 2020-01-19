advertisement

A Drakelow grandmother on trial after entering into a suicide pact with her husband said she would “do the same” to end her suffering.

Mavis Eccleston hit the headlines last year when she was acquitted of the murder of her husband Dennis.

The couple, who had been married for almost 60 years, were devastated when Mr. Eccleston, who was 81, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

They talked about going to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end Mr. Eccleston’s pain.

However, as he deteriorated, Ms. Eccleston agreed to help him die – and they both took an overdose of medication in February 2018.

Ms. Eccleston was later resuscitated in the hospital, but was arrested on suspicion of the murder of her husband a few hours later.

Now she talked about the ordeal and said that her husband would never have asked her to help him die if he knew the pain it would cause him.

Mavis Eccleston leaves Stafford Crown Court

(Image: PA)

Speaking to ITV news this week, she spoke about what happened after Mr. Eccleston’s tragic diagnosis.

She said, “He said,” I have no treatment. I will just die when I want to die. I will go as I want “.”

“And I said, ‘Well, if you leave, I’ll go with you. We will go together.'”

While they were home one night, with Dennis in pain, the couple agreed to take a fatal overdose together.

Mrs. Eccleston said: “I kissed him on the forehead and I said” good night, God bless my darling “.

“He said” the same, Mavis “. I just lay down and don’t remember anything until I was in that hospital bed.”

After taking the overdose, the couple were found at home by the family and Ms. Eccleston was resuscitated by the doctors.

Mr. Eccleston, who had expressed the wish not to be resurrected, was allowed to die peacefully.

Mrs. Eccleston said: “I grabbed his hand and he squeezed it and I knew he could hear me because a tear was running down his face.

“We had all the kids and the family around him and that’s what he wanted. That’s how he wanted to go.”

Dennis and Mavis Eccleston (seated), surrounded by their three children

(Image: Eccleston family)

Within hours, Ms. Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of the murder of her husband.

Still in her nightgown, she was detained for more than 24 hours before being charged.

After an anxious 18-month wait for the case to be heard, Mavis was acquitted by a jury.

And she has now said that she will do anything to help her beloved husband.

She said, “I would do the same thing again. I would do anything to help my husband get through the pain.”

Ms. Eccleston and daughter Joy support a campaign by the pro-assisted dying group Dignity in Dying for a government review of the current blanket ban.

The campaign – Compassion is not a crime – presents families who have been criminalized by seeking to support the wishes of their loved ones to die.

Eccleston said, “I am not the only one who learned that they murdered a loved one while they were just trying to relieve the pain. Something has to be done.”

