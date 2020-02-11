advertisement

A suicide bomber who targeted a military academy in the Afghan capital on Tuesday killed at least six people, including two civilians and four military personnel.

No one immediately took responsibility for the bombing in Kabul, but both the Taliban and Islamic State terrorists regularly carry out attacks against Afghan forces in the city.

Along with the six killed, twelve others, including five civilians, were injured in the attack, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The attack occurred at a police checkpoint near the entrance to the Marshal Fahim Military Academy on the outskirts of a western part of Kabul. Local TV channels showed pictures of Afghan security forces blocking the main road to the explosion from a distance.

The academy has been attacked in the past. A suicide bomber killed six people there last May. The school is sometimes called “Sandhurst in the Sand”, based on the famous British school. It is named after Mohammed Fahim, the country’s late vice president and military commander of the Northern Alliance, who fought against the Taliban. It was inaugurated in 2013 and British troops in Afghanistan oversaw the establishment of the school and education program for Academy officers.

The academy was also the place where U.S. Army General Harold J. Greene lost his life – the highest-ranking U.S. military officer killed in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Greene, then deputy commander of the NATO transitional force in the country, was shot by an Afghan soldier in a so-called “insider attack”, which the Taliban later called for in August 2014.

The Taliban control or rule almost half of Afghanistan today and are at their highest level since the 2001 US invasion that overthrew the Taliban that housed the late leader of the al-Qaida terror network, Osama bin Laden.

