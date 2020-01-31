advertisement

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Lawmakers propose assistance for communities dealing with the closure of state-run healthcare institutions and prisons.

State leaders in Luzerne County made an announcement on Friday morning about the future of the communities affected by the closure of two state facilities.

Senators and representatives of the state have introduced legislation aimed at helping communities affected by the closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township and White Haven Center.

advertisement

Both state facilities in the Lucerne district were in the chopping block last year and employ more than 1,000 people. This legislation is intended to get those people to work in Lucerne and to provide assistance in many areas, ranging from housing assistance to training programs.

The announcement was made at Stookey’s famous barbecue in West Nanticoke. The old owner sells his business and says he has the closure of the nearby SCI Retreat in mind, but thinks this legislation will help.

“When we lose a state prison or a state center such as White Haven or SCI Retreat, if they cannot get another job in the state system, they will have returned to the private sector, no help for. That’s why we want to introduce this bill,” said Senator John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

41.230654

-76.004373

.

advertisement