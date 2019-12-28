advertisement

Lolita actress Sue Lyon died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 73.

Her boyfriend Phil Syracopoulos said the actress “deteriorated” for a while, according to the New York Times.

Lyon was famous for his title role as Dolores Haze in Stanley Kubrick’s controversial film Lolita in 1962 at the age of just 14.

Her portrayal in the film adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel about a middle-aged literary professor obsessed with a 12-year-old girl was her most well-known film criticism to date.

media_cameraActor Sue Lyon in 1962 film “Lolita”.

Although she collected over two dozen film and television credits from 1959 to 1980, Lyon will always be known for this role.

She hit 800 other girls to play Dolores’ role in the movement with Nabokov, who he claims to describe as “the perfect nymphet”.

Lyon was a two-actor model when she defeated hundreds of other actresses for the coveted role.

It was photographer Bert Stern who took the promotional photo of a youthful Lyon with heart-shaped sunglasses sucking on a red lollipop.

The film made controversy with the slogan “How did you ever make a film about Lolita?

media_cameraActors Sue Lyon and James Mason as Humbert Humber in a scene from the 1962 film

Lolita,

Nabokov was commissioned to write Lolita’s script, but Kubrick rewrote much of the script and portrayed Dolores Haze as a 15-year-old instead of a 12-year-old.

This was, according to The Hollywood Reporter, to meet the requirements of the Motion Picture Production Code.

The film was actually secretly shot in London because of its hair-raising subject matter.

The treatment of the book’s pedophilia by the film met with mixed critical response, but became increasingly popular over time.

The critics’ consensus on rotten tomatoes states that “the apparently non-customizable source material is adjusted with a sly, comical touch”.

Lyon played in small television roles, especially on the Loretta Young Show, where she caught Kubrick’s attention.

media_cameraActor James Mason with Sue Lyon in the scene from the film

Lolita in 1962.

She played, among others, in 1964 in the Night of the Iguana, in 1967 in Tony Rome and in 1971 in the production of Evel Knievel.

The 1980 horror film Alligator was her last film before her death that year.

But Lyon wanted to get out of the acting business as early as 1967 to try instead in the education sector.

This year she said to The Pittsburgh Press: “I would like to teach in school and I would like to get married and have children.”

Lyon was the youngest of five children and was born on July 10, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa.

After her father died shortly before her first birthday, her mother Sue Karr Lyon moved to Dallas with the family before moving to LA three years later.

She married Hampton Fancher, Roland Harrison, Cotton Adamson and Edward Weathers.

Her 1985 marriage to Richard Rudman culminated in a divorce in 2002.

media_cameraActor Jeremy Irons and actress Dominique Swain in the film “Lolita: Sue Lyon” from 1997

Her survivors include a daughter, Nona, from her short marriage to Harrison.

But it was Lyon’s unfortunate marriage to Adamson in 1973 that made headlines.

Her third husband was arrested for second degree murder and robbery when they were covenant in the Colorado State Penitentiary.

A year later, she announced her divorce and said the relationship had an adverse impact on her star status.

Lyon said: “I have been told by filmmakers, especially producers and distributors, that I cannot get a job because I am married to Cotton.”

Originally released as a Lolita actress, dies at 73

