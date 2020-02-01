advertisement

In the sixth episode of season 12 of The Flash, a long story is finally coming true – after all, Sue Dearbon will make her debut! This is a character who becomes Ralph Dibny’s wife in the comics. Sure, there is no guarantee that this will be the case on the show, but it feels like it’s supposed to be. He’s always been looking for her, so it should be a pretty electric moment to see her.

But soon after meeting Sue, Ralph will find that she may not be exactly what he expected. There will be some unexpected twists and turns in this story that could go beyond Ralph.

Do you want some more details now? Then we suggest you check out our full Synopsis for Episode 12 of The Flash, Season 6, below:

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a hint of her whereabouts and finally meets his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return to her family and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge, while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe was the director of the episode of Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (# 612). Original flight date 02/18/2020.

This is an episode that should be the basis for many great things in the future, but also contains a certain level of mystery. The show has kept some of the finer details of his post-crisis life secret, including identifying too many specific big bads. This is likely to reduce the pressure on one of them to accomplish what we saw from the Anti-Monitor during the large crossover. Another reason to keep an eye on people.

Of course we know that there are some people who will only look forward to seeing The Flash in the air again. It’s been a while since we had a good episode broadcast!

