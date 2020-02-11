advertisement

CAIRO – A senior Sudanese official said Tuesday that the country’s transitional and rebel groups had agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court over war crimes, including mass murders in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military during a public uprising last year, is sought by the ICC for crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict. Since his death in April, he has been imprisoned in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum for corruption and the murder of demonstrators.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the sovereign council and government negotiator, said the council had agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those required by the International Criminal Court for Justice in The Hague. He did not mention al-Bashir by name.

Al-Taishi did not say when they would relocate al-Bashir and others wanted by the ICC, and the interim administration had to ratify the ICC Rome Statute to allow the former president to be relocated to The Hague.

Former Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir smiles when seen on August 31, 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan, in a cage in the courthouse where he is charged with corruption. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters)

He spoke at a press conference in the southern Sudanese capital of Juba, where government and rebels are holding talks to end the country’s decades of civil war.

In 2003, during the Darfur conflict, rebels from the Central African ethnic community of the territory started an uprising and complained about discrimination and oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. The government responded to the air strikes with a scorched earth attack and released the Janjaweed. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven out of their homes.

Together with al-Bashir, the ICC has indicted two other high-profile figures in his regime: Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, who was Minister of the Interior and Defense during much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a former high-ranking security chief who became the past month of al-Bashir appointed Chairman of the ruling National Congress Party.

