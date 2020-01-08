advertisement

KHARTOUM – Sudan has seized the assets of the now dissolved party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, a longtime member of the country’s sovereign governing council said.

The assets of the National Congress Party (NCP) were seized under a law that was passed in November and ordered the party’s dissolution.

Law enforcement is widely seen as a test of how much the transitional Sudanese authorities are willing or able to go to dismantle the system built by Bashir, which collapsed in April after nearly three decades in power.

The assets of the four private TV channels and newspapers have been frozen, but they have the right to appeal, said Mohamed al-Faki, a member of the sovereign council who is also vice chairman of a legal committee evaluating the assets of the NCP.

“These institutions were funded by state funds and we want to return the money to the Sudanese,” he told a news conference late Tuesday.

Al-Sudani newspaper editor, one of the media whose assets were frozen, denied the allegations

“We have received no funding from anyone. They are aiming for freedom of the newspaper and freedom of the press,” said editor Diaeldin Belal.

The finance ministry has also taken over the al-Quran al-Kareem Society, a religious charity of which Taha Othman, a member of the legal committee of the sovereign council, said it was affiliated with the former Bashir government.

Othman said the Ministry of Religious Affairs will now manage the organization. The al-Quran al-Kareem Society was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by Amina Ismail and Timothy Heritage)

