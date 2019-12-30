advertisement

KHARTOUM – A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national secret service to death on Monday for killing a teacher in custody in February during protests leading to the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir.

It was the first time the courts had handed down sentences for demonstration strikes in the months before and after Bashir was ousted in April.

Thirteen defendants were sentenced to prison and four others were acquitted in the verdict, which could face several stages of appeal.

The death of teacher Ahmed al-Khair in the eastern city of Khashm al-Qirba became an attack point during 16 weeks of protests against Bashir’s rule.

Khair’s family said security officials initially claimed he had died of poisoning, though days later a state investigation revealed he had died from injuries from the beating.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the courthouse in Omdurman, where the verdict was handed down on Monday, some waving national flags or holding photographs of Khair. (Reporting by Ali Mirghani; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

