KHARTOUM – Sudan cast doubt on Tuesday in an early normalization of historically hostile relations with Israel, a day after Israeli officials said the leaders of the two countries had met and were working towards that goal.

The Sudanese cabinet on Tuesday discussed that meeting, which it said had not yet been informed about. He also called on the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change, an alliance that prior to the protests that overthrew Omar al-Bashir last year, for consultations, FFC sources said.

Bilateral relations have never normalized, and doing so is likely to create fraud in Sudan and the wider Arab world, especially at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promoting a new plan of American peace rejected by the Palestinians.

But Sudan is also anxious to rebuild its connection to the outside world after decades of isolation under Bashir Islam, and to be removed from a US list of countries considered sponsors of the state of terrorism.

Israeli officials said on Monday that Netanyahu had met with Sudan sovereign council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for two hours in Uganda.

Sudan’s government spokesman said officials were expecting “explanations” for Burhan’s return.

Burhan is the oldest figure in the first phase of a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian parties that began last August, after Bashir’s ouster.

The US list has hampered needed international financial aid and trade activity in Sudan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Burhan by phone “for his leadership in normalizing ties with Israel,” his spokesman said Monday, and Washington has invited Burhan to visit later this year.

Yoav Gallant, an Israeli security cabinet member from Netanyahu’s Likud party, said in a Twitter post following the Prime Minister’s meeting with Burhan: “Country after country … want to get closer to Israel and improve ties. Israeli power is key of success – not strife.

