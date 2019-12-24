advertisement

Once all of the gifts have been unwrapped, check out the list of TheWrap shows you can play over the holidays. Most of them are newcomer series or shows with shorter seasons, so you can go through your selections before your break ends. And don’t worry, we have put together dramas, comedies, action series and science fiction shows from different platforms so there is something for everyone.

Also read: 2019 Holiday TV Specials: 28 programs ensure a happy and bright day (photos)

Show: “Guardian” Network: HBO This nine-part adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s beloved graphic novel has just ended and it could be the best gift you could give yourself this week.

Show: “The politician” Network: Netflix Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series. Ben Platt sings like an angel. What do you need more

Show: “Umbrella Academy” Network: Netflix The superhero theme continues with this show. And the dysfunctional family aspect too.

Show: “Cleaning up with Marie Kondo” Network: Netflix someone has to clean up after you tear open all the presents. You can also have a professional show you how it’s done.

Show: “About Becoming a God in Central Florida” Network: Showtime If you are looking for a story in which a woman pulls herself up on her boots as crazy as possible, this is the show for you. Kirsten Dunst also remains a pleasure.

Show: “Fosse / Verdon” Network: FX Maybe the talents of Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams) and Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) will inspire you to get up and process some of these Christmas cookies.

Show: “Good omens” Network: Amazon Prime Video Angels and Demons. Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The genius of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett was finally realized in a limited series. Yes, it’s definitely a good way to take a break.

