The Wirksworth Heritage Center had an incredible first year in its new home.

Popular with locals and visitors alike, the center has won two awards, winning both the LABC Building Excellence Award for Best Educational Building and the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust Award for the reuse of a historic building.

It has been a four-year love affair for the team, led by chairperson Sally Barkley-Smith, working with Lathams Architects, Bonsers Restoration and Designers Headland. With the support of the National Heritage Lottery Fund, the St John’s Street site brought together under one roof the “The Story of Wirksworth” museum, a visitor information point, a Webster café and a multi-user studio. Famous writer and journalist Matthew Parris burst out laughing when he opened the Center “It’s an incredible building with the look of Tardis!”

“We are more than a conventional museum,” said Sally. “There is a very” practical “feel to everything, and we are starting to attract more school and family visits now. The Center is also an ideal base for exploring the beautiful historic city center, and we are well prepared to cater for hikers and cyclists. Our awards are hard-won recognition for the team here and all of our volunteers. “

The Heritage Center is well known for its dynamic activity program, and highlights for next year include a tartan evening, a new group of portraits, opportunities to “meet the collections” and the ever popular Wirksworth Ghost Walks . Details are on the website at www.wirksworthheritagecetre.org

