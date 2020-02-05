advertisement

Gabriel Hahn: Had his Facebook status quoted verbatim, but alternating upper and lower case. It was only then that he could see how stupid the point he was making and immediately withdrew.

Leah Coen: Posted a photo of a third of his face next to some fall water bottles on Instagram. One hike commented, “darling u beautiful.” She was overwhelmed by the passion for her words, and now they are married.

Martin Lessing: Saw a response to his tweet that said, “Sir, he’s a Wendy.” He stopped typing, ordered a milkshake and felt much better.

Bret Stephens: I called a “metaphorical bed bug” on Twitter and deleted her account and wrote a Times Op-Ed on how calling her a bed bug was like doing her burnt. Believe it or not, it’s a victory for Bret!

Ramona Fenton: Someone wrote under his tweet “Delete your account”. She deleted her account and made a silent retirement. She feels like she can finally breathe again. The colors of the world are more vivid.

Nora everly: Wrote a long comment on Instagram on the difficulty of being straight and white but having a crush on a queer woman of color in your workplace who doesn’t seem to be romantically interested in you. The comment has gone viral and is in the process of becoming an Amazon series. Nora realized that even though she thought she wanted to date her coworker, what she really wanted was an Amazon series.

Dan Riley: Called a complete stranger a “bunch of garbage that should only happen to you bad things” on LinkedIn, for no reason. He feels pretty good with this decision.

