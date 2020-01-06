advertisement

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Recreational companies in Carbon County are concerned about a re-evaluation study of the Francis E. Walter Dam in Luzerne County.

The dam at White Haven is a flood regulator, but also helps with recreation on the Lehigh River. New York City is keeping an eye on the dam for drinking water, but companies fear that the city’s profit will be a big loss to Pennsylvania.

Owners of recreation companies are afraid that if New York City acquires control of the water, this will harm the tourism industry in our region.

“For the area and the future of the area, it has a lot of potential to change the way things go in Pennsylvania for 100 years,” said Jerry McAward, Lehighton Outdoor Center.

The dam is owned by the federal government behind the new study to re-evaluate the future of the dam. It is being done in collaboration with the Delaware River Basin Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection of New York City.

The city wants to see if water from the dam can contribute to the drinking water supply.

But the profit of New York can be a big loss for Pennsylvania.

“There is a huge downstream recreation economy, an amount was $ 37 million a year that comes in this year, completely derived from the downstream recreation that the Army Corps has allowed to grow with careful management of their resources,” McAward said .

Entrepreneurs have expressed concerns to officials in Carbon County. Some Newswatch 16 legislators agreed that the options are worrying.

“I think we have a good hand here. However, this can drastically affect the discharges of water and that can affect our recreational activities here along the Lehigh River. White-water rafting is the second-most troubled river in the world, so it’s great for tourism promotion, “said Rep. Doyle Heffley, (R) Carbon County.

More information about the investigation is expected to be made available at a public meeting scheduled for 6:00 pm Thursday. at Mountain Laurel Resort in White Haven.

