advertisement

Cars

January 22, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

Going brave where no Japanese car company has been before, Subaru announced this week that it is planning to sell only electric vehicles by 2035. How is that for a powerful position? According to a report from Reuters, Subaru will, in addition to the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars already available in showrooms, develop a “strong hybrid” that will use Toyota technology for introduction later this decade.

If you have any idea what a strong hybrid is, share it with us, because no one at CleanTechnica’s global headquarters has ever heard the term or knows what it means. We can assume that Subaru offers something like the Prius Prime, but that’s just a guess.

Subaru also says it is developing a battery-electric car with Toyota for introduction at a future date, if God wants it and the creek doesn’t rise. “Although we use Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are clearly Subaru,” Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Onuki told a recent briefing to the press. “It’s not just about reducing CO2 emissions. We must further improve vehicle safety and the performance of our four-wheel drive. “

Subaru and the American market

Why is Subaru so discriminating when it comes to electric cars? It starts with the CEO, Tomomi Nakamura, who recently told the press that American consumers are not interested in buying an electric vehicle that is not a Tesla. As proof, he cited the experience of his company with the plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek, which in 2018 only sold a few hundred copies per month. “We think the American market is really difficult,” he said.

Error, Nakamura-san

With such an attitude in the boardroom, it is no wonder that Subaru is far behind the competition when it comes to electric cars. The Subaru experience is the opposite of that of BMW, which is pleasantly surprised by the reaction to the plug-in hybrid MINI Countryman. A company spokesperson told me at a press conference in Miami on January 21 that around 40% of all Countryman buyers opt for the plug-in hybrid version of that car.

Another factor plays a role here. According to the latest research from AAA, the more people experience electric cars, the better they like them. More than 90% of people who responded to the survey said they had doubts and fears about electric cars before they bought one, especially concerns about the range and availability of charging stations. But after the decision to buy was made, the experience pushed those concerns into the background. In fact, 96% said they would still buy an electric car.

The majority of owners who were concerned about insufficient reach became “less worried” or “no longer worried” after buying their car, the study found. Investigated electric car owners drive an average of 39 miles a day, AAA said. All those worries about finding an EV charger evaporated soon after owners discovered that most of their charging was done at home, a fact that few people know who are considering an electric car. And why is that? Especially because car companies have done a poor job of informing consumers about the benefits of owning an EV.

Much of the good news about electric cars is associated with lower operating and maintenance costs. The amount of electricity needed to drive a “compact electric car” 15,000 miles per year costs an average of $ 546 AAA, while the equivalent amount of gasoline costs $ 1,255. Annual maintenance costs are around $ 330 less, for a total annual saving of nearly $ 1,600.

A suggestion

So we have a suggestion for Tomomi Nakamura. Buy a Tesla Model 3 or Jaguar I-Pace or Kia Niro Electric. Make it your daily driver for 6 months and share your thoughts with your senior managers. Chances are that you will see the whole EV thing in a completely different light. It is generally accepted when it comes to new technology, it takes just as long to go from 1% acceptance to 100% acceptance with the buyer public when it comes to going from 0 to 1%. According to that analysis, the turning point in the EV revolution is already there and the demand for electric cars is rising.

And here’s another thought, Nakamura-san. You cannot sell from an empty car. If you don’t have the cars that people want for sale, your company is in danger of moving away from Plymouth, Pontiac and so many other car companies that have disappeared from the scene. It is not too late to change course, but the time to do this is dangerously short.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.





related messages

Non-Tesla American car sales fall by 177,839 in 2019 →



US sales of gas vehicles up in November, still back in 2019 →



Sales of Nissan, Toyota, Infiniti and MINI USA down in October & 2019; Sale of Hyundai, Kia, Honda, BMW, Genesis and Volvo Up →



Automakers show us their true colors (Petition Inside) →











advertisement