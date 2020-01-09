advertisement

Subaru recalls nearly 500,000 cars for defective airbags that can explode and shoot metal projectiles through the vehicle.

The recall actions apply to a number of Subaru models that were released between 2003 and 2014 with Takata front airbags. These can explode when deployed and cause sharp metal fragments to fly that can seriously injure or kill the driver or passengers.

The driver’s seat airbag is not in danger of explosion, Subaru said.

The same crop of cars was recalled in 2015 for the same reason, although their airbag inflators were then replaced by the same defective Takata design, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Subaru models join “tens of millions of” vehicles with Takata airbags recalled, the safety agency said.

The inflators can explode when the propellant gas activating the airbags degrades after many years of exposure to “high absolute humidity” – the amount of water vapor in an air sample – high temperatures and alternating between extreme heat and extreme cold, NHTSA said.

Vehicles affected

2003-2006 Subaru Baja

Subaru Forester 2009-2013

2004-2011 Subaru Impreza

Subaru Legacy 2003-2014

Subaru Outback 2003-2014

2004-2014 Subaru WRX

The recall applies to those models that are sold or registered in all 50 states and Washington, plus Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands, according to the NHTSA.

What to do

Subaru must inform all owners whose cars are affected by the recall. Local Subaru dealers replace all inflated airbags for passengers with an appointment for free, and the repair takes about three hours, the company said.

Owners can also contact the Subaru recall team at 888-575-1382 or look up their vehicle identification number (VIN) at NHTSA to check if their vehicle can be recalled.

Parts are now available for repair, but this may change due to the number of vehicles involved. Subaru warned passengers not to drive in the front passenger seat of affected vehicles until they have been repaired.

