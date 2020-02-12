Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon were urged to “take control” and ensure that COP26 takes place in Glasgow after its emergence.

The two leaders were urged to put aside their differences over reports that the British government had rung ExCel London over the organization of the climate summit there.

According to the Financial Times, British officials have had discussions with the east London location as a “fallback option” if the event were to be moved from Glasgow.

The report follows a high-profile dispute between the two governments over the event to be held at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow from November 9 to 19.

Full stand-off

Concerns about mounting costs were voiced before the event and an attack on the two governments was launched by Claire O’Neill, the former conference chairman who was sacked just before its official launch.

O’Neill said the Scottish government had acted “shamefully” by reserving the Glasgow Science Center across the Clyde for use as a base during the conference.

Scottish ministers insisted that the Science Center was not booked until after the organizers got the sites they needed.

She said the Prime Minister “cheerfully refuted and saluted” his suggestion that Ms. Sturgeon should play a role at the summit.

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson have been asked to put aside their differences on COP26

According to Mrs. O’Neil, Mr. Johnson said: “I am not being chased out of Scotland by this bloody woman Jimmy Krankie” – remarks that would have been denied by number 10.

It is normal for an event of this magnitude to have emergency measures ”

British government source

The Financial Times cited unidentified British government officials citing ExCel London as a “fallback option” and adding, “It is normal for an event of this magnitude to have emergency measures.”

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said that the British government was determined to organize the event in Glasgow.

The spokesperson was then quoted as adding, “But the Scottish government must work with us to ensure the success of this summit”.

But another argument erupted when the spokesman’s remarks sparked an angry reaction from Ms. Sturgeon on Twitter, who challenged the idea that the Scottish government needed to do more to ensure the success of the meeting.

The Prime Minister insisted that the Scottish government was fully committed to the summit and accused Mr. Johnson of “playing politics” with the event.

It’s just silly (and contradicts Gove y’day saying that 2 governments are working well on this). I made a clear commitment from @scotgov to make # COP26 a success and offered an additional contribution to PM – he has yet to respond. If he insists on playing politics, it will be on him, not on me https://t.co/jFii0YjHgk

– Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 12, 2020

Lib Dem Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It is pathetic that when an opportunity arises to put Scotland at the forefront of the fight against climate change, our two governments cannot than bickering and kissing.

“Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon must take control, put aside personal and political enmity and work together for COP26 to take place in Glasgow. It is a national embarrassment that our two governments cannot work together when the eyes of the world are turned to us. “

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Scotland looks forward to welcoming United Nations delegates and participants from around the world later this year. Glasgow is internationally recognized for its solid track record in hosting major international events and we are working with the British government, Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and other partners to ensure the success of the conference.

“The Scottish government has not been informed of any plans to relocate the site.”

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “We are determined to hold COP26 in Glasgow. But the Scottish government must work with us to ensure the success of this summit. “