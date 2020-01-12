advertisement

Do you remember the days when no self-respecting woman appeared in public without a hat?

If they lived in the Derby area, there was a good chance that the hat was purchased from Kara Model Milliner, Queen Street.

The boutique and its owner, Kara Stott, were the epitome of elegance.

It was a mainstay of Queen Street’s retail offering from February 1953, when Kara started at 22.

Some 54 years later, in 2007, Kara finally said goodbye to the company after retiring at the age of 76.

In addition to being regularly renovated and redecorated, the store had not changed from the original design dossier created by Kara more than half a century earlier.

Kara Stott with her son Chris outside her Kara’s Model Milliner store on Queen Street, Derby, in 1960

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph when she retired, she said, “I wanted it to have a boudoir theme.

Members of the Ladies’ Circle try on hats supplied by Kara Model Milliner at the Derbyshire Yeoman in the late 1950s. Kara Stott is on the far right

“When I first entered, it reminded me of a ballroom, with its parquet floors and high ceilings.

Kara Stott trying on hats in her Kara Model Milliner store in Queen Street, Derby, in 1957

“It seemed huge. I couldn’t afford expensive stores, so I went to auction houses and found two couches and mirrors.

Kara Model Milliner’s on Queen Street, Derby, in 2007, when Kara retired at the age of 76, after 54 years running her hat store

“The little girls loved my store,” added Kara, who was born in Alvaston and went to Friar Gate House school.

And the same goes for many others, if these fabulous archive photos are in order.

