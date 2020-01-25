advertisement

This beautiful drone video takes the viewer flying over the Outwoods near Beacon Hill Country Park and Cropston Reservoir, located on the edge of the Charnwood Forest.

The footage was taken by James Dawkins of Leicestershire from the Sky and shows a foggy winter morning on the nature reserve.

The Outwoods is 110 acres of old growth wood south of Loughborough and, according to the board, “is one of the oldest woodlands in Charnwood”.

Outwoods, Leicestershire

(Image: Leicestershire seen from the sky)

For those of us who cannot take off, the nature reserve offers a variety of routes and walks, including a trail with a bird feeding station.

The Outwoods was donated to the residents of Loughborough in 1946 by two local benefactors, Allan Moss and George Harry Bowler.

The Cropston Reservoir is located in the Charnwood Forest and stretches from Cropston to Newtown Linford.

It was opened in May 1871 in a corner of Bradgate Park and contains 500 million gallons of water, which comes from the Lin River.

It is formed by a dam 695 m long and 16 m high at its highest point.

There are also a number of pretty waterfront walks along the reservoir, and is approximately 3.5 miles all around.

There are also a number of interesting birds to see, including tufted ducks, cormorants, great crested grebes and Canada geese.

