In November, the State Department announced that it would cover the legal costs of senior officials called to testify at the House Intelligence Committee hearings on the removal of President Trump. After all, no diplomat has been accused of doing anything wrong. “The department has proactively established a program to provide financial assistance and legal fees to department employees,” said David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, on November 20 in remarks prepared for the meeting. his own testimony.

This statement was only partially true – and in very small part. Witnesses have accumulated up to half a million dollars in legal fees that are not borne by the State Department, according to six witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lawyers and others involved in helping soaring bills. Diplomats and other senior officials, most of whom have spent their lives in the public service earning modest salaries, have had to resort to liability insurance or have relied on the generosity of their fellow diplomats and friends who have made donations to a legal defense fund. . In some cases, major Washington law firms have reduced their fees or, in one case, have provided largely free assistance.

“Many of these officials are supposed to amass six- or seven-digit bills,” said Lee Wolosky, who worked in three previous administrations and now heads the legal team representing Fiona Hill, a former Russian expert on the Council of national security. . “Fortunately, a number of experienced lawyers from both parties have come forward to help free of charge, under insurance company agreements, or otherwise under discounted structures.” A high-level witness who asked not to be named said that without the reduced discounts estimates that his fees alone would be in the range of six hundred thousand dollars – so far. “In these difficult times, lawyers have a particularly urgent duty to help defend the rule of law,” said David Pressman, former United Nations ambassador. Pressman heads the legal team representing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukrainian specialist on the National Security Council. And lawyers are still following the Senate trial and new evidence introduced since the Chamber hearings that could affect their clients.

The State Department program will reimburse witness attorneys only a fraction – about a quarter – of the costs of a single lawyer versed in constitutional, American, foreign or government policy matters in a law firm. Washington, according to lawyers working on behalf of witnesses. But key witnesses each needed teams of several lawyers and associates of law firms, who spent months piecing together the way the Trump administration’s policy in Ukraine worked out for their clients. , to reconstitute a written record, to collect evidence, to prepare their clients for depositions behind closed doors. then public testimony, in addition to dealing with security and the press, and monitoring the daily progress of the case.

The State Department reimbursement is based on a Department of Justice scale known as the Laffey Matrix, which pays legal fees of three hundred dollars an hour for this category of cases. For witnesses involved in a high-profile indictment, a single partner in a large Washington law firm charges up to twelve hundred dollars an hour, the partners making at least half of it. Many attorneys representing witnesses have said that the average case would be between four hundred thousand and half a million dollars so far. Government rule limits payment to a maximum of one hundred and twenty hours of work, or a maximum of thirty-six thousand dollars per month. Neither the State Department nor the Justice Department responded to multiple requests for additional information.

Legal bills of witnesses from the White House, the Pentagon or the Office of Budget and Administration are not covered by the State Department’s program, according to lawyers and witnesses. The Chamber heard a dozen officials in public testimony, five others in closed testimony. Twelve of the witnesses had worked in the State Department, three in the National Security Council, one in the Pentagon and one in the Office of Management and Budget. Twelve current or former government officials refused to testify, despite the subpoena.

A few witnesses – including one from the State Department, one from the White House and a third from another department – called for liability insurance to cover the costs. “I cannot imagine my situation if I had not had responsibility, just because I am sure it could have been tens of thousands of dollars,” said a witness, who was testified in camera but was not called to testify outdoors. hearings, told me.

Liability insurance has limits, however. Government employees must first remove it at their personal expense. Not all. And some insurance companies do not pay legal fees unless the policyholder is charged with a crime or civil offense, said the lawyers involved in the impeachment. Several witnesses saw their claims rejected by their insurance agencies.

Only one State Department witness receives a modest reimbursement from a liability insurance policy. He too was initially rejected; his legal team had to intercede to persuade the insurer to pay. Insurance companies often ask their policyholders to hire lawyers on a pre-approved list, who may not be well qualified to advise on Congressional investigations, particularly a presidential impeachment case.

Liability insurance also pays on a scale – usually around four hundred dollars an hour, according to counsel for a witness – which is slightly higher than the State Department scale, but still only a fraction of the cost real. It usually has a cap of around two hundred thousand dollars. If the insurance companies reimbursed at the prevailing statutory rates, almost all of the witnesses would have exceeded this amount – by far, their lawyers said.

Some witnesses receive no help. Kurt Volker, a former career diplomat and Ambassador to NATO in the George W. Bush administration, has volunteered as President Trump’s special representative for Ukraine. He resigned in September amid controversy over the White House’s postponement of military aid to Kiev. Because he is no longer affiliated with the Department of State, whether as a former diplomat or a volunteer, the Department of State should reach a special determination to make Volker eligible even for his modest reimbursement, which ‘he hasn’t done it yet. And Volker did not have a civil liability policy covering legal fees for testimony before Congress. His legal bills – to hold a job for which he was not paid – are around eighty thousand dollars, according to sources close to his case.

As financial challenges mounted for witnesses to the impeachment, ten former diplomats launched a legal defense fund in December. “Our admiration for their clarity, courage and skill has been shared by many other current and former colleagues and by countless other Americans,” they wrote to diplomatic colleagues. “Contributions to their legal fees are a concrete expression of gratitude for having assumed such a personal burden through an inspiring sense of duty and professional integrity.”

The appeal was written by Anthony Lake, a former diplomat who served in the Republican and Democratic administrations and was a national security adviser in the Clinton administration. He then headed UNICEF. “I did it out of personal admiration for them and also to encourage those responsible in the future to see their duty as clearly as these diplomats. What they did was amazing, ”said Lake to me. For many diplomats, the issues go beyond the fate of President Trump or his administration. “The public service is under greater attack than at any time since the reforms of the 1980s, and we must not return to the spoiler system at the time,” said Lake. If diplomats are not guaranteed freedom of dissent, he added, any administration is more likely to make mistakes or bad political choices that have a lasting impact on the United States and the world.

The Chamber’s final report on the indictment criticized Trump’s intimidation and personal attacks against former ambassadors to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor, and against Vindman at the National Security Council and Jennifer Williams on staff Vice President Mike Pence. The president “uttered threats, openly discussed possible reprisals, insinuated their character and patriotism, and subjected them to mockery and derision – when they deserved the opposite”, according to the report. bedroom.

The call for donations was first launched by the American Foreign Service Association, a professional union with more than sixteen thousand active and retired members of the State Department and five other agencies. “The amounts of legal fees are staggering,” explained Eric Rubin, former ambassador and current president of the A.F.S.A. “Our people have been caught in a terrible dilemma. What do you do if the president says “don’t” and you are summoned to appear? You would be contemptuous. It was very painful. “

The American Academy of Diplomacy and the Association of Black American Ambassadors have also sent the A.F.S.A. charm. “Black American ambassadors realize that they could have been in the same situation during their careers,” said Ruth Davis, group vice-president and former director general of the Foreign Service. “Those of us who have served understand the pressures that foreign service officers are currently facing and supporting them is one way to support an institution that is important to the country.”

With the support of a range of diplomatic associations, the A.F.S.A. has so far raised three-quarters of a million dollars, said Rubin. The funds help cover the legal costs of seven witnesses, covering in full the charges that have not been paid by the State Department or that have been lifted with free assistance. “It is very moving that current and former foreign service officers, most of whom do not have much money, have helped their colleagues,” John Bellinger, who was legal counsel to the State Department and from the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration told me. He and a former C.I.A., General Counsel, Jeff Smith, represented Ambassador Taylor and Ambassador Mike McKinley. But Taylor, who was not a member of the foreign service and was retired from retirement to return to Ukraine after the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, is not a member of the A.F.S.A. – and is therefore not eligible for financial assistance. He had only been in Ukraine for six months. Volker is also not a member of the A.F.S.A. And none of the witnesses from the White House, the Ministry of Defense or the Office of Management and Budget are eligible for his help either.

Historically, US government officials have not been allowed to accept free legal aid because, by regulation, they are not able to accept anything of value – in gifts or in kind – above twenty-five dollars. For Trump’s indictment hearings, A.F.S.A. was able to negotiate partial or full volunteer assistance after the House Intelligence Committee stipulated that government lawyers could not represent witnesses because of the potential conflict of interest. Only one of the six witnesses I interviewed received free legal aid for most but not all of the costs; others hoped or expected to receive legal bills at reduced prices.

“Unless you are a full-time public interest lawyer, you have little chance of hearing cases that you firmly believe in,” said Larry Robbins, senior counsel for Yovanovitch. “I took the case because that’s why I went to law school.”

As Trump’s Senate trial begins, the witnesses’ removal process is not yet over. And neither did the legal bills.

