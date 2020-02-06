advertisement

There are several reasons to look forward to the 14th episode of Stumptown. First and foremost, it’s an episode of Stumptown! You’ll also have the opportunity to see a familiar face of the episode in Troian Bellisario.

According to a new TVLine report, the Pretty Little Liars alum will appear in their first scripted TV appearance since they took on the role of Spencer Hastings. This is a role that will surely be different from anything she did on this show – and could also deliver a lot of juicy drama.

For more information, see the following full Stumptown episode 14:

Dex is hired to investigate a bride’s fiance after suspicions of the hasty wedding arise. Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers that this couple has more than you think. Meanwhile, Hoffman starts talking to his father when he learns that he will represent a suspect in Hoffman’s case. Back in the Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant horror.

Bellsario’s character will be that of the bride, who bears the rather spectacular name Jenna Marshall. (We have to think this is an intentional Easter Little Little Liars egg that was thrown in here.) Jenna’s potential association has some high stakes here, as the character is said to be “the heir to a $ 125 million family stake”. “The man she will marry is a tattoo artist named Luke Knight. Apparently she is ready to give up her inheritance to marry the man she loves.

So why the presence of a PI like Dex? We can imagine that much of it is due to Jenna’s very rich family, who will do everything in their power to sift through his story and find out if there is anything underneath.

What do you want to see in the 14th episode of Stumptown?

Are you happy that Troian Bellisario is there? Be sure to share in the comments below. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

