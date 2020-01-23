advertisement

Curious about the return flight date of Stumptown Episode 13 or a few details about your next visit to the cinema?

The first task is to share the bad news – there will be no new episode of the Cobie Smulders show next week. As with some other shows (think of the One Chicago series on NBC), there is a brief pause here before we head for February. At this point, there will more than likely be an influx of new episodes. Hopefully there are some fantastic stories there that encourage people to watch live. (We mainly mention this because Stumptown is still a bubble series – at the moment there is no guarantee that the show will come back for another season.)

When the show returns on Wednesday, February 5th, this will happen with an episode titled “The Dex Factor”. Despite the name, we don’t believe that people sing here. Instead we will have some surprising ties for Dex and then a big undercover mission. There will be a lot of things going on in this episode, and we might not get a lot of resolution in this hour alone. Patience could be a virtue, but the same goes for leaning back and enjoying the ride.

For more information on the 13th episode of Stumptown, see the following full summary:

Dex is covered up as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Gray with the next phase of their drug use. In the meantime, Dex is unexpectedly close to a veteran member of the support group and soon discovers that they have more in common than they thought. After Ansel has taken over the management of the Bad Alibi, he tries to keep order and asks Tookies for help.

Where do you want to see when it comes to the 13th episode of Stumptown?

Are you hoping for a renewal of season 2?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

