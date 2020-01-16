advertisement

Next week, Stumptown Episode 12 will bring an episode titled “Dirty Dexy Money” that contains several different storylines. For starters, you have a chance to see someone at Dex – and it even seems like they are going to have a good relationship pretty quickly! It doesn’t happen often that she has customers who are pleasant and easy for her.

This, of course, is the turn. Just because it’s easy to be with someone doesn’t mean that you’re absolutely honest. At this hour, Cobie Smulders character may find that there are some surprises beneath the surface. It is possible that this is someone trying to get a grip on it – either that or the case itself has a few surprise holes.

Would you like to get some information now about what to expect? Then we suggest that you watch the full Stumptown episode 12 below:

Dex quickly befriends a new male owner of a male strip club who has mysteriously lost money, but Dex soon learns that not everything is what it seems. Elsewhere, Gray Hoffman and his new partner continue to help uncover car theft as he continues to cover up.

This will be the type of episode that shows the dangers of an undercover attack. This is now one of those episodes that work so well from the perspective of getting to know each other. We would say that Episode 13 will be one with bigger creative stakes, largely due to the fact that it will be the last of the series’ first episode order. At the time the scripts were written, there might not be a guarantee for more than 13 – so expect some great things here.

