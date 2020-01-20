advertisement

Sunday’s conference championship games couldn’t have given a better match for Super Bowl LIV: The Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

The league’s best quarterback – both in the pocket and as an overtime player – will face an awful defense sporting the league’s best pass.

And the NFL’s best ground game faces a defense that struggles by stopping the run but has improved significantly in the stretch.

advertisement

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been on fire with his dual-play models, but his battle with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take a back seat. That’s because the main event is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid against 49ers coordinator Robert Saleh and his extraordinary defense.

The 49ers are certainly sharp in coverage, but their rushing passing makes them special. Given Mahome’s mortality both in and out of pocket, this begs the biggest question of the Super Bowl: Can San Francisco put pressure on Mahomes while also keeping it in his pocket?

The Tennessee Titans proved unable to make it to Sunday’s game at the AFC Championships.

The Chiefs offensive line was outstanding defensively and Mahomes moved beautifully in the pocket. Both aspects were on display in Kansas City’s first third down, when the line opted for a five-man rush and passed a stunt as Mahomes slipped to maximize his room to throw. Travis Kelce couldn’t quite squeeze it in for the conversion.

Tennessee had an occasional breakthrough on the inside, as Jeffery Simmons beat center Austin Reiter in an instant, and DaQuan Jones grabbed right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif once or twice. But the Chiefs’ O-line was otherwise very sharp.

The Titans’ most effective pressure came from late, masked flames, mostly from the nest. A late rotation to show a strong shot even caused Reiter to give an early snap, which Mahomes initially mistaken. But those moments were rare.

In addition to sporadic blitzes, head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Dean Pees simply intended to contain Mahomes, repeatedly using three-man rushes, with a fourth – usually a linebacker or forward – spying and rushing as soon as Mahomes left. pocket. The three runners often stunned, but the Kansas City line handled them with ease.

The result was at least a dozen snaps where Mahomes had all day, often without a hitch. The spy never factored in, or usually, arrived late, after Mahomes rolled over and fired. Mahomes saved several times anyway, including his stunning run of 27 yards.

In addition, the three-man pressing tactic surprisingly did not burn the Titans most of the game, but the dam eventually broke down. Sammy Watkins’ 60-yard touchdown came after Mahomes had five seconds against a three-man attack on third and 6, with spy Derick Roberson arriving too late to disrupt the shot.

Punishing Mecole Hardman’s 41-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10, the other car was practically a carbon copy.

Tennessee just gave Mahomes too much time too often. This is not to criticize the Titans ‘plan – the Chiefs’ offense offers very few attractive ways to defend.

But the 49ers rushing pass allows them perhaps the most appealing option: Hurry up to four (and occasionally more) and hope to pressure AND contain Mahomes.

San Francisco did so only with Mahomes’s closest stylistic comparison, Aaron Rodgers, twice this year.

The 49ers could not understand this attack on the Green Bay Packers as often in Sunday’s NFC Championship game (three sacks, just two hits) as in Week 12 routine (five sacks, 10 hits), largely because of the Packers’ plan . Head coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers emphasized faster delivery on Sunday, limiting the Niners’ chances.

Nick Bosa & Co. they were still constantly working on Rodgers’ face, and yet they rarely let him out of his pocket. This is extremely difficult to do, but the 49ers excel at it.

Bosa, defensive end / Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner deal can each gain speed or power, and they prioritize power against a QB like Rodgers. Dee Ford also has some power – which he creates with speed and leverage from his short stature – but his speed works like a run-down weapon, helping to clear when others blaze the QB.

All four show a sense of each other’s tasks and location, keeping the lane rushed without providing melee exits, including stunts and turns. This is a credit to the players and also D-line coach Kris Kocurek.

The first game sack was a great example. Buckner had a two-way lead – meaning he could rush on both sides – against rookie left guard Elgton Jenkins, which meant Bosa had to rush outside left tackle David Bakhtiari. Buckner got out to Jenkins with a wrist slide, winning but shaking a wide weight.

Seeing the lane that Buckner opened, Armstead fought back through a double team toward that side, while Ford was ready to play either side of right-hander Bryan Bulaga after the bull near Rodgers. That closed the potential QB escape lane to the middle.

Rodgers got away from Buckner’s initial attempt, but Bosa was in perfect condition. Instead of rushing into the wild, Bosa had been working through Bakhtiari standing free on the outside, allowing him to clear when Rodgers retired.

The pressure prevented a big potential game, as Jimmy Graham was behind Jaquiski Tartt after Tartt jumped his starting route.

The second stamp – the first of two striped sacks – was a training loan. Saleh brought six rushers to a zone hit, which returned home despite Rodgers spotting the mask presnap. Armstead’s wide rush opened a lane for corner kick K’Waun Williams and linebacker Fred Warner inside right guard Billy Turner made Turner a very slow hair to pick Williams, who flew in and grabbed the ball by Rodgers hand.

The third package was another team effort. Boss ran the loop outside Bakhtiari, dying Rodgers with hopes and made it to Armstead, who had run the bull right through Turner.

As they have all year, the 49ers received pressure in a variety of ways and from throughout the lineup. No other defense can match San Francisco in that regard, which will be critical in the Super Bowl

One thing the 49ers can be sure of in Miami: They’ll have plenty of chances to rush the Mahomes. Reid runs the happiest offensive in the league, and while many throws are quick or catchy – screens, pop and shovel passes, etc. – many traits fall deeper.

Through the first drive of the third quarter against Tennessee, the Chiefs had called up 32 passes (27 pass attempts, four tackles, one sack) and only five runs. This kind of division will give Bosa & Co. abundant opportunities to hurry up and Saleh chances to become creative with different packages.

Can they convert those opportunities? The answer will go a long way toward establishing the Super Bowl LIV.

–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Media at field level

advertisement