Today Color Of Change published the first of its kind entitled “Normalization of Injustice: The Dangerous Misrepresentations that Define the Genre of Screenplay Crime on TV” play an important role in the further development of the distorted representations of crime, justice, race identified in the study and gender in media and culture. Given that these shows reach tens of millions of Americans annually, the study believes that their results will have a profound impact on society as a whole.

“These fictional representations build on misconceptions of the criminal justice system and its overlap with race and gender, ignoring many important realities,” the report said. “Because many viewers experience these representations as realistic representations of the criminal justice system, they have the potential to affect viewers’ understanding of the criminal justice system and to turn the public against critically overdue reform efforts.”

The report examined 353 episodes in 26 different TV series on crime from the 2017-2018 season (March 2017 to July 2018), both on networks and on streaming platforms.

Diversity data for creators, showrunners and authors were examined for the 2017-2018 season as well as for the 2018-2019 season.

For each series, a random selection of 70-80% of the episodes was selected for analysis.

Over 5,400 variables and 1,983 individual characters were tracked using three new metrics. The report says:

The Good Guy endorser ratio compares the number of crimes committed by Criminal Justice Professional characters (CJPs) to the number of unlawful acts committed by CJP characters. The Person-of-Color Endorser Index highlights the series in which a relatively large number of illegal acts remained undetected, while at the same time the presence of people with color CJPs was in the foreground. The Racial Integrity Index ranks each series according to the number of depictions of people with colored characters in relation to the percentage of people with colored writers in their author’s room.

Key results based on these metrics include:

The vast majority of the series portraying CJPs who have committed unlawful acts have done so in a way that has normalized them – bad actors seem good, and illegal acts seem right.

In total, there were three times as many representations of CJP characters who had committed wrongdoing as characters (of any kind); and recognition often included asking for or apologizing for misconduct rather than objecting to it.

Almost all series give the impression that a system change is not necessary. They represented a system that had no serious problems related to race, gender, violence and abuse of power.

In several series, people with color characters were apparently used as examiners of misconduct by portraying people with color CJP either as perpetrators or supporters of misconduct or as tacit supporters.

Almost all of the series lacked conspicuously illegal acts that were specifically associated with racial bias – and which were prevalent in real life – regarding acts of CJP behavior, as well as general illegal acts that were carried out in a racially biased manner.

The report found that NCIS, Lethal Weapon, Elementary, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stood out the most problematic within the genre.

It also found that the genre of crime television was one of the least different in terms of race and gender of the showrunners and authors: 81% of the showrunners (21 out of 26 series examined) were white men; At least 78% of the authors were white, only 9% black. In 20 of 26 series there was no or only one black writer.

The report concludes with recommendations for industry producers and executives that the authors believe will address a systemic problem. This includes calling for an independent auditor and more diversity in crime television.

“We already knew that television plays an important role in people’s perception of the world,” said Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change. “Now we know how dangerous the role of screenplay television is when it comes to distorting people’s understanding of crime, race and justice. Instead of the truthful role and positive impact they could have, these shows encourage the public To oppose reforms and support the worst behavior of the police, prosecutors and others – practices that destroy the lives of black people. “

“The normalization of injustice creates metrics and categories that we can track over a longer period of time. Clear data and indexes show how television responds to these concerns, ”said Johanna Blakley, managing director of the Norman Lear Center at USC. “It’s clear that the crime TV genre has a long way to go in terms of racial integrity, the accuracy of the criminal justice system, and the people with the color in the position that matters most – the author’s room.”

Read the full 70-page report here.

