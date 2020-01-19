advertisement

A workout? In the cinema? Tell us more…

We all love going to the cinema. You will see (most of the time) a movie that you really enjoy, you can sit back in comfortable seats for a few hours and you will get popcorn. Bliss.

What is even happier, however, is finding out that some experts see going to the cinema as “easy” training.

Yes, we are also fascinated.

The research was carried out at University College London and involved Vue Cinemas. In the study, the researchers followed 51 people who watched Aladdin and they monitored their skin reactions and heart rates.

At the same time, they simply monitored the same elements on 51 people who sat down to read a book.

The researchers said that the heart rate of people in the cinema “rose noticeably” in contrast to those who read a book.

The people who saw Aladdin were said to have been in a healthy heart zone for 45 minutes (40% -80% of maximum heart rate), which corresponds to a “mild form of cardio,” the scientists said.

Well, we’re not saying it’s the same as blasting it on the treadmill for 45 minutes, but thinking you would go for a walk or do some gardening (because we do a lot of gardening …).

In addition, going to the cinema was more stimulating and therefore healthier for your brain.

According to Tyla, professor of cognitive neurosciences at University College London, Joseph Devlin said: “Cultural experiences like going to the cinema offer our brains the opportunity to devote our undivided attention over a longer period of time.

“Especially in the cinema, there is nothing else to do but immerse yourself. Our ability to maintain concentration and attention plays a crucial role in building our mental resilience, since problem solving usually requires a concentrated effort to overcome obstacles to overcome.”

