advertisement

According to the latest study by Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, 10.6% of the directors of the 100 most successful films of 2019 were women.

One woman was the director or co-director of 12 of the biggest hits of the past year, the best gender representation since Smith and her team, who examined the prevalence of female directors in 2007 – although the total percentage is still 4.8% in all 13 years of the study , The most successful filmmaker was Jennifer Lee, who, together with Chris Buck, staged the fourth domestic box office hit “Frozen II”.

advertisement

“This is the first time in 13 years that hiring practices for female film directors have changed,” said Smith, noting that Universal alone had five films in the top 100 with female directors: Jill Culton’s “Abominable,” Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim”, Tina Gordons “Little”, Gail Mancusos “A Dog’s Journey” and Kasi Lemmons “Harriet” (via the arthouse department Focus Features). “However, much further progress is needed to achieve gender equality behind the camera.”

Also read: Oscar’s Gender Gap: Directors in the Best Picture Race are still far behind Doc, International Categories

The study also found that the proportion of non-white directors reached 16.8% in 2019, a decrease from the 2018 high of 21.4%. Four women in color made a top 100 film in 2019: Gordon, Lemmons, Matsoukas and Roxann Dawson, the director of “Breakthrough”.

Despite its higher representation last year, Smith found that less than 1% of all directors of films with the highest earnings in the past 13 years were women with color. “In fact, 13 women made a top film in 13 years,” said Smith. “While 2019 is a year of women’s banners, we cannot say that there will be a real change until all women have access and opportunity to work at that level.”

Smith’s study also found no differences in the average or mean meta-critical score for films made by men or women, or films made by white or non-white directors. Color directors, however, were given “the highest mean and average meta-critical scores for their films compared to content from white men, underrepresented men and white women,” said Smith. “Women are the least likely to work with color as directors in the 100 best films of a year. These results suggest that companies do not base their search for the “best person for the job” on objective criteria, but on a subjective perspective of the storyteller. “

Also read: 50/50 in 2020? Half of the 10 films with the highest revenue for next year could be directors

Over the past five years, researchers have found that the proportion of female directors in the eight best Hollywood studios was 9.8%, with the highest proportion – 15% – in the past year. Only 35% of the 40 panels contained a colored woman as a director.

In comparison, 20% of Netflix directors for fictional U.S. films in 2019 were women. The pipeline also looks promising for the upcoming directors: 34.5% of the feature films of the US Dramatic Competition were shot by women at the Sundance Film Festival between 2015 and 2019.

“Netflix’s value for inclusion is reflected in its planning for 2019,” said Smith. “Legacy studios need to recognize that the world and talent pipeline are very different from their hiring practices and act to reflect this reality.”

The study also highlighted the lack of recognition by filmmakers. Only 5.1% of the nominees for the Best Director Award at the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards, the DGA Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards were women. Only four single women – Kathryn Bigelow, Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig and Angelina Jolie – received nominations for one of these awards, and only one woman won: Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” from 2009.

“A trend that does not recognize women’s leadership is widespread across the price ecosystem,” said Smith. “We see that the performance of women behind the camera is still not seen or celebrated by peers or the press. As long as we don’t break the cliché of who can be praised as a director, we won’t see any changes in this area.”

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who is now parting with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s vibrant 1998 star, Liu Yifei, as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she allies with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, the next heroic team at Marvel Studios is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically, it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You’ll get in my way, I’ll put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

Previous slide

Next slide

Move over guys – 2020 seems to be going down as the year superhero films with a female front dominate the box office

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

advertisement