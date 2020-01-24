advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – For many Americans, what they think of the issues raised during the removal of President Donald Trump has a lot to do with where they get their information.

A study published by the Pew Research Center illustrated these trends, as well as the growing republican suspicion of media sources during the Trump administration.

About two-thirds of Republicans who got their information exclusively from outlets with a mostly conservative audience like Fox News, Breitbart, or Rush Limbaugh’s radio show told pollsters in November that they thought Trump had withheld Ukraine’s help in advancing an American policy to reduce corruption there, says Pew.

Some 10% of these Republicans said Trump did it to help his re-election campaign – the crux of the case to remove the House from the President.

But the gap between these views is narrowing among Republicans with a more varied media regime. And Republicans who shunned the media with right-wing audiences were more likely to say Trump was acting for his own political gain (34% to 21%), although 43% said they didn’t know why he did it had done, said Pew.

Democrats who said they received news from the media that appealed to the Liberals (MSNBC, NPR or The New York Times) or a mixed audience (ABC and CBS News, USA Today) overwhelmingly said that Trump was acting in the best interests staff, said Pew.

The only place where more uncertainty crept in was among the Democrats who shunned outlets that primarily appealed to the left, although 49% of them still believed Trump was helping himself.

Likewise, those who followed a conservative media regime were much more likely to believe the false account that former Vice President Joe Biden called for the dismissal of the Ukrainian prosecutor to protect his son from investigation.

Before the 2020 campaign, Pew launched an Election News Pathways project to help Americans understand the relationship between information consumption habits and political perceptions and beliefs.

“We see the correlation between the power of the media and what people hear, see and think in terms of perceptions of motivational actions,” said Amy Mitchell, director of journalism research at Pew.

By surveying general attitudes toward the news media, Pew found that Republicans moved further from many established sources of information than they were in a similar study in 2014. Confidence in the media has been more stable among Democrats and, in some cases, has increased.

Three-quarters of conservative Republicans say they trust Fox News and two-thirds distrust CNN, Pew found. The numbers basically reverse among liberal Democrats, where 70% say they trust CNN and 77% don’t trust what they see on Fox.

Pew noted “notable growth” in Republicans’ distrust of CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post since his 2014 study. These outlets have been the subject of frequent attacks by Trump.

Pew’s poll didn’t specifically ask people how Trump’s attacks on the media have affected their attitudes. But his past investigations have shown that no factor studied affects media attitudes more than the identification of political parties, and among Republicans Trump supporters have even greater animosity towards journalists, Mitchell said. .

About one in five Republicans and Democrats say they only receive information from sources they believe reflect their political beliefs, Pew said.

But there is some overlap, and perhaps some signs that common ground can be reached. Pew has found that about a quarter of Democrats say they get news from Fox, while a quarter of Republicans have done the same with CNN.

Pew spoke to more than 12,000 Americans in October and November of this year, all of whom were part of the organization’s regular online survey panel, which was recruited through a national random sample. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

