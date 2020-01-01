advertisement

Many of us would like to cut a few centimeters off our waist, but how to do that can be quite a job. Reducing calories is naturally at the top of the list, but when it comes to milk, the tendency to opt for low-fat milk in an effort to lose weight may be much misleading than you can imagine.

In a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, data from 28 different research efforts were analyzed, with the aim of investigating the possible link between drinking certain types of milk and the total risk of weight gain and obesity. What the data shows is that when it comes to staying slim, whole milk is the best choice, at least for children.

The data about which types of milk are the ‘best’ are, well, blurred. Switching children to skimmed milk at a young age is something that many doctors still recommend, but after searching the data of nearly 21,000 children ranging from the age of one to the age of 18, the researchers could not find a clear advantage to make the switch.

“The majority of children in Canada and the United States consume cow’s milk daily and it makes an important contribution to dietary fat for many children,” Dr. said. Jonathon Maguire, lead author of the investigation, in a statement. “In our review, children following the current recommendation to switch to low-fat milk at the age of two were no leaner than those who consume whole milk.”

But not only did the data not support a switch to low-fat milk, there was also evidence to suggest that sticking to whole milk is actually useful. In 18 of the 28 studies that the researchers assessed, children who drank whole milk were less likely to be overweight or obese than their counterparts who drank less fat.

Exactly why this is – maybe whole milk helps a person feel full for longer, preventing overeating – has yet to be proven, but the data is impossible to ignore.

Image source: Amer Ghazzal / Shutterstock

