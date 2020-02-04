advertisement

A new study commissioned by Penumbra Brands has found that radiation from the iPhone 11 Pro seems to be at a level that is dangerous for consumers. More specifically, the results of RF Exposure Lab reveal that radiation from the iPhone 11 Pro is more than double the existing safety limit of the FCC.

The tests were conducted with an iPhone 11 Pro at about 5 mm distance from a mannequin, with RF Exposure Lab noting that radiation exposure could be even more pronounced if a phone is in a user’s pocket.

“Cell phone users should be concerned about exposure to RF radiation,” said Cumb Ryan McCaughey, Penumbra Brands in a press release. “The tests show that the iPhone 11 Pro may expose people to more than double what the FCC has considered safe.”

advertisement

So should you be worried? Well, maybe you want to take this report with no less than salt.

To start, look at the table below.

At first glance it seems a bit shocking. However, you will find that a stand-alone iPhone 11 Pro is measured against iPhones in Gadget Guard cases with alara technology. And guess who sells these cases? Why Penumbra Brands of course.

The company’s website reads in part:

Alara-compatible cases are embedded with patented technology that automatically connects to the internal antennas of the mobile devices, diverting user radiation, reducing radiation exposure from mobile phones without degrading the signal from the phone. Results of tests in FCC-certified laboratories show that alara technology … reduces exposure by up to 67% compared to an unprotected device.

Essentially, the company that warns about iPhone 11 Pro radiation happens to be the same company that wants to sell you an iPhone case to protect yourself against that radiation. How handy.

If any of this sounds familiar, you may recall that the Chicago Tribune had a similar investigation carried out last year and discovered that Apple’s iPhone 7 radiated radiation at a level far beyond the federal limit. The story of course got a lot of grip and led Apple to offer the FCC a few iPhone models for further testing.

When the dust settled, the FCC discovered that the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 emitted radiation that was far below the federal limit for radio frequency radiation.

The full report of the FCC can be found here.

Penumbra Brands challenges the FCC report to the extent that its own tests used ready-made iPhone models, while the FCC tests used iPhones supplied by Apple. However, it seems incomprehensible that Apple would cunningly provide the FCC with some modified iPhone model in an attempt to skew the test results. And yet, that seems to be what Penumbra Brands implies.

“In recent FCC tests, the iPhone XS model that was not supplied by Apple reveals the test errors – the radiation is 28 times higher than the agency’s original report,” McCaughey said. “That discrepancy should have raised the alarm at the FCC, but they didn’t even comment on it. Consumers must develop habits for mobile use to protect themselves against excessive exposure. “

At the moment, the only cause of alarm from a company is that you want to sell a solution to a problem that the FCC claims does not exist.

You can do whatever you want with that information, but it seems a safe bet that excessive radiation from the iPhone 11 Pro is not something to worry about.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

.

advertisement