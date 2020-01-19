advertisement

New research suggests that Canada’s largest national park is not being drained by upstream hydropower plants or contaminated by petroleum oils.

Newspapers recently published by University of Waterloo scientists question previous studies done for the federal government and the United Nations, as well as conclusions held by indigenous people for a long time.

“Our findings contradict widespread perceptions,” said Roland Hall, an aquatic ecologist who is one of the co-authors. “There is a lot of controversy and claims that are not necessarily supported by the data.”

Others say the jury is still out.

“(Scientists) overestimate their position, extending the applicability of their limited data,” said Melody Lepine of Mikisew Cree Nation First. The gang has voiced concerns about its traditional land in Alberta’s Peace-Athabasca Delta and Wood Buffalo National Park.

The park is one of the world’s largest freshwater deltas and a world heritage site.

But his water levels have been declining, which Mikisew blames largely on B.C. Bennett Dam Hydro. They also say contaminants have leaked downstream from the oil wells.

In 2014, Mikisew voiced concerns to UNESCO, which asked Canada to assess 45,000 square kilometers of grassland, wetlands and water parks.

This study found that ecological health was falling from climate change, dams and industry. He also noted that the proposed Teck Frontier oilfield, awaiting federal cabinet approval, is just 20 miles south of the park.

UNESCO is looking at the status of the park as Parks Canada considers a $ 27.5 million plan to save it.

But after analyzing sediment cores in the lake and delta for 150 years, Hall said dams and industry are not the problem.

Delta parts are drying up and climate change can play a part, he said. But the biggest factor, Hall said, is the Embarras River, which redirected large volumes of water when it destroyed its shores in 1982.

“Probably it’s probably the biggest hydrological event of the century and you don’t even see it mentioned,” Hall said.

Moreover, the researchers found that the delta did not begin to dry up until the 1980s. The Bennett Dam was built in 1968.

The cores, which were examined for six heavy metals associated with oils, revealed changes over time that preceded the development.

“We see flat lines, with no rising trends,” Hall said.

Joshua Kurek, an ecologist at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, was not involved in the study but called the securities.

“We have insufficient scrutiny and their approach provides convincing evidence of pretty solid foundations,” he said.

But Kurek stressed that the industry releases far more chemicals than those considered by researchers. Also, Kurek noted, the cores were taken from a small delta area away from oil mines.

“It’s definitely not the definitive answer.”

Lepine said in an email that the research did not test for pollutants other studies have found, including mercury, arsenic and many carcinogenic chemicals. And the paper does not look at the impact of the dam on the Peace River, she added.

Hall, who has worked in the area for 20 years, said that contradictory theories talk about how little data is available about the large, complex, remote region and how difficult it is to study.

“It’s not an easy place to figure things out.”

He suggests that others may have let assumptions influence them.

“Almost from Day 1, it was anticipated that (the dam) would cause negative changes,” Hall said. “This idea has been on people’s minds as long as other opportunities are not being explored.”

He stands by the conclusions in his letters.

“The extent to which industrial developments have changed the delta are not as bad as they fear.

“It does not mean that industry cannot change things in the future. This system is still very much acting as a natural system, but there is a strong need for continuous monitoring.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 19, 2020

– Follow Bob Weber on Twitter at @ row1960

