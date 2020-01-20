advertisement

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There was a lot of smiles on Monday at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 near Minersville.

Variation The Children’s Charity presented students with disabilities in this part of Schuylkill County equipment that is tailored to their specific needs. This equipment includes 23 adaptive bicycles, three adaptive prams and 30 communication devices with technology to improve communication for these children.

The charity paid the bill of more than $ 80,000 for the equipment.

Former governor Tom Corbett is on the board of Variety.

“This program is important because it helps children. It helps children and families gain independence for the child, especially with the bicycle that can move with their siblings and children in the neighborhood, with a pram to help parents transporting children in and out of buildings. Most of these children are in wheelchairs and you know how difficult that is, “said Corbett.

“They will be able to go to restaurants, they will be able to go into the ocean, they will be able to order what they want for their parents’ dinner. They will have the opportunity to say what they want and to make their wishes known, “said Shannon Brennan, assistant executive director of IU 29.

Some parents of children with disabilities who have received some of the equipment, including adaptive bicycles and prams, say that this is all life-changing.

“It gives him the opportunity to go out and socialize with his friends in the area,” said parent Jessica Filiac. “He likes to play with some of the kids. It gives him the opportunity to go to Locust Lake State Park, or we go to a park, just things around the community.”

