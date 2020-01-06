advertisement

A group of the University of B.C. students will begin their hunger strike on Monday, environmental activist group Extinction Rebelion said.

The group has demanded that UBC give up all investment in fossil fuels by the end of 2019. Since UBC has not done so, the group said, a hunger strike will be launched.

advertisement

The university removed about $ 380m from fossil fuels in December, but the group is seeking a “complete and immediate diversion”.

UBC declares a climate emergency and moves forward on two major resettlement initiatives. https://t.co/WsQ5BH6LFH pic.twitter.com/WSs7S0s7cS

– University of British Columbia (@UBC) December 5, 2019

In a statement, University Affairs Director Matthew Ramsey said UBC shares students’ concerns about climate change.

“That is why the university declared a climate emergency and is moving towards relocation as soon as possible given our bona fide responsibility,” Ramsey said.

However, Ramsey said a “hunger strike will not accelerate due diligence to take over” before it is fully withdrawn.

Ramsey noted that UBC’s health and welfare staff will be ready to assist students participating in the hunger strike.

This is not the first high-profile protest of the disappearance rebellion. Last year, the group closed bridges in major Canadian cities and staged a ‘Vanishing Funeral’ march in Vancouver to protest the lack of action on climate change.

READ MORE: Environmental group to host ‘Vanishing Funeral’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement