Burton students are advised to stay at home if they think they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Burton and South Derbyshire College ask students to follow the latest advice from the Department of Health and stay at home if they think they could be at risk of getting the infection, which killed more than 361 people. in China.

There have been nearly 17,000 cases, most in China, since its appearance in December. Over 100 cases have been reported outside of China in 22 countries.

The college spokesman added that Lichfield Street college had no international students visiting from China, but decided to give advice to its students who might have come into contact with someone. someone else who might have the virus.

This comes after 15 students from the University of Derby are currently unable to return from China and three other people who returned to the UK before the travel ban was told to travel. isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Burton and South Derbyshire College said today: “As a publicly funded institution, Burton and South Derbyshire College still follows the advice and directives of the Department of Health and Social Services issued by the Department of Education regarding the welfare of students and staff, under all circumstances.

“The college has no international students from China, nor before.

“In the unlikely event that a member of the organization, student or staff, believes they have been at risk due to interaction outside the college, we advise them to stay at home and join to the latter responsible, the advice of the Department for Health and Social Care, Public Health England and the Department for Education. “

Infection cases include two in the UK.

The virus, also known as 2019-nCoV, is very contagious and can be transmitted by a simple cough or sneeze.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell.

The epidemic is only the fifth public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in seven decades of history, after Ebola, swine flu, polio and zika.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against “everything except essential travel” to China.

