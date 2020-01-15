advertisement

A few days ago, Shane Blaker went to Glendale Care Center in Toronto to see his elder uncle and was shocked to find him. His clothes were dirty and someone had pulled a swastika on his head.

Blaker’s uncle suffers from Alzheimer’s along with Parkinson’s and diabetes.

When Blaker found him in this state, he took a photo and posted a post on the Danforth East & Woodbine Community Group on Facebook.

advertisement

In the post-Blaker he said: “When I walked in it smelling like urine and feces I wanted to cry”, he added, “I would not want my worst enemy to live in this country. The living conditions are terrible and inhumane. “

According to blogTO this was all he saw at first and then he found two swastikas drawn to his uncle in permanent sign. One was in the back and one in the head. He also said he had shoes in his arms.

When Blaker asked the facilitator about the incident, she told him that the person responsible for the incident had been arrested.

Caroline de Kloet, a Toronto police relations officer, was contacted, and she said there were no reports of any incidents in that location.

Blaker’s uncle is currently living in Glendale but on a waiting list for a retirement home.

A statement was issued by the Center for Israeli Jewish Affairs in connection with the incident. They approached family members and offered their support even though the family is not Jewish.

They said, “We are appalled by reports that an elderly sufferer of Alzheimer’s was brutally abused at a Toronto care facility. That anyone would carry out such a vicious attack on a human being in our society is almost beyond faith. “

“We have taught the victims’ families to provide support and have contacted police and the government to express our serious concerns that something like this could ever happen.”

When posting on Facebook, Blaker said he is lost and not sure how to help his uncle.

advertisement