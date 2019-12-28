advertisement

SEATTLE, Wash. (TAMMY MUTSA, KOMO) – Thousands of students from the public school in Seattle have been told that they need to be vaccinated or that they cannot go to school after the winter break.

Amy Voatsay, 8, might have been scared, but her father said he would feel much better after Amy and her brother Danny had received their shots.

Their father said they moved here from Florida and a few weeks ago they received a message from the district that the children still need photos.

“Disease can be spread among children – especially a couple of children together in the same place,” said Pon Voatsay. “I’m worried about the well-being of my children, so what is needed, I get it.”

Seattle Public School officials said on Tuesday that 2,274 students received letters that they would be out of school on January 8 if they did not meet their vaccination requirements.

Officials said the numbers dropped as the deadline approached.

“Unfortunately we have to exclude them according to national law,” says Tim Robinson of Seattle Public Schools. “They would be excluded here, they would be excluded in every school district, and we certainly want to avoid that. I know that all schools want to avoid this because you don’t want students to miss school time. “

Some non-conforming students miss the vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella.

Following the outbreak of measles in Washington State this year, lawmakers have passed a law that removes “personal preference” as an exception to measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination.

Now only “religious” and “medical” exceptions are permitted.

“If they come to school, we certainly have a plan that if a student comes to school on the 8th and their details are not current, they are simply kept aside, contacted with their parents or guardian,” Robinson said.

School officials hope the free vaccination clinics are incentives for parents like Al Uhl, who brought the Zander in fifth grade to take his pictures.

“This is a good time to do it,” Uhl said. “It’s important because you never know what’s going on – don’t want him to get it, and don’t want anyone else getting it when he gets it.”

