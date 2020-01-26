advertisement

Snow fishing, slush and ice were on the agenda for a special class.

Students from Cadillac Hardwater School had the chance to learn ice fishing from professionals.

The lessons at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center covered everything from how to set up equipment, where and how to fish, and most importantly, ice safety.

Saturday’s course focused on stem adjustment and preparation.

On Sunday, the students had the chance to hit the ice and put their knowledge into practice.

“We are going to be walking around here in a minute and we are going to be working with every student,” said Edward Shaw, the MNR’s state outdoor skills camp coordinator.

“I’m going to show them how to use their electronics, what to look for, show them how to jig and see if we can’t get a fish for everyone.”

If you are interested in taking ice fishing or other outdoor courses with the DNR, click here.

