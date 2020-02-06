advertisement

A number of international students have been quarantined on the University of Sydney campus to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to new government guidelines, students who have recently returned from Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, will have to isolate themselves for 14 days from the date of departure.

Those who have left mainland China after February 1 must also isolate themselves for the same period.

As an additional precaution, the university has asked students who have come to Australia from China in the past two weeks to undergo an isolation phase as well.

Students with flu symptoms that a doctor did not consider to be infected with the coronavirus were also quarantined.

As a result, the University of Sydney is currently using two student dormitories to accommodate those who need to be quarantined.

“In order to protect our community and minimize the risk of transmission, two student dormitories are being temporarily converted to accommodate our students in our student dormitories, which are going through a period of isolation,” said a spokesman for the university.

The conversion of these apartments into quarantine zones means that the students who lived in the accommodation but did not need to be isolated were asked to temporarily move to another apartment.

“We are currently working on our procedures and are in the process of communicating with affected students to provide security and clear instructions on what to do next,” said the spokesman.

“We are aware that this will be inconvenient and depressing for some of our community, and we thank them for their cooperation and understanding.

“The safety, health and well-being of our students are always our top priority.”

The university asked quarantined students to stay in the property, avoid visiting public spaces, and minimize interaction with others during the period of isolation.

If one of the students has to leave the accommodation at some point, he must “wear a face mask”.

Free groceries were offered to the students for the duration of the isolation, and the university also organized transportation to accommodation, WiFi, entertainment access, pastoral care, and regular medical checkups.

In Australia, 14 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, of which three people recovered and were released.

Due to new travel restrictions imposed by the Australian government, non-Australian citizens or permanent residents who have been in China since February 1 are not allowed to enter Australia

China’s deputy ambassador to Australia, Wang Xining, recently criticized an apparent lack of consultation or early notification of the travel ban.

Australian officials tried to contact the Chinese government half an hour before the Prime Minister announced the travel ban, but the call was not answered.

Mr. Wang said he was concerned about the thousands of Chinese students who could not come to Australia in the next fortnight.

“We are in contact with the universities and also with the Ministry of Education to find a suitable solution for these students,” said Wang.

“We hope that their rights and interests will be safeguarded, including reasonable expansions after the expiry date and reasonable compensation for some of the financial losses during that period.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Sydney and Rector Dr. Michael Spence emailed staff that the final dates that students must be on campus to attend classes have been extended to March 30th.

“This gives students more time to arrive in Australia and isolate themselves as we are waiting for the Australian government to review the current travel ban,” the email said.

Those students who are affected by the travel ban or the corona virus do not have to pay a fee to suspend, postpone or drop out of university.

Distance learning agreements are also made to try to do justice to the students concerned.

